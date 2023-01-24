CHESTERTOWN — Now proven to be an historically significant building, the fate of the SFC John H Newnam Armory in Chestertown still remains undecided. Progress has a way of razing the past to make room for opportunity in the future, and it would seem the Armory may be in the reaper’s sights for the wrecking ball — its fate tied to environmental reports linking this historical gem to insidious black mold.


