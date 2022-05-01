Fate of former school property in Millington is unresolved

CHESTERTOWN — The question of how to move forward with the former Millington Elementary School property continues to perplex the Kent County Commissioners.
At Tuesday’s meeting, all three commissioners agreed that the project proposed by the Town of Millington is good for the county, but they could not come to a consensus about how much to sell the property for.
Commissioner Ron Fithian argued that the county was holding up the town from moving forward with development plans because the county “doesn’t really understand what’s being asked of us.”
Fithian said he did not think the property is worth what it was appraised for two years ago because half of the 24-acre site is the ball field, which the commissioners verbally agreed to give to the Millington Lions Club once the MES property is sold.
“We’ve floated numbers around here. … I think we are getting way out of whack here thinking this property that’s been sitting idle for six years is worth all this gigantic money. I think we are talking about 12 acres that is probably worth $155,000, that’s my opinion,” he said.
Commission President Tom Mason said he thought the commissioners had asked the town to come back with an offer for the site at a meeting a few weeks ago, but “at this point we can’t even negotiate anything with them” because the town hasn’t made an offer.
Millington would like to buy the property to convert some of the space into apartments for senior residents. The rest could be used as a community center and possible rental space for area nonprofits and a medical clinic.
The ball fields would remain open space.
The county officially took ownership of the property in May 2019, nearly two years after MES was shuttered as part of the school consolidation and was declared surplus.
Millington Councilman Wayne Starkey told the commissioners that a new council member and mayor had recently been sworn in and the Millington Town Council had not met yet with all the new officers to discuss a possible offer to the county. He said the town was waiting to hear from the county what it was willing to take for the property.
“To complete our business plan, we need a number of what you want for the building, whether it be $1 or $5 million,” he said.
Commissioner Bob Jacob asked at this point if it wouldn’t make more sense to tear the building down since it has been sitting empty for six years and just sell the town empty lots.
Starkey said he had not been in the building recently to gauge its condition to see if it makes more sense to tear it down or rehab it.
“If we demolish the building that might change the game plan of how we move forward with the senior housing project,” he said.
Starkey said it might be possible to construct more units if the building was gone.
He asked if it would be possible to schedule a walk-through of the building before the next Millington council meeting.
County Administrator Shelley Heller said that wouldn’t be an issue and Starkey, or anyone from the town council, could contact the commissioners’ office or Public Works Director Mike Moulds to schedule it.
Starkey said he would do that and put the MES property on the agenda for the next town council meeting.
“Hopefully you’ll be seeing me again in two weeks,” he told the commissioners.
