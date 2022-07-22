Jimmy Hoffa

Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa is seen in Washington on July 26, 1959. The FBI found no evidence of the missing boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

