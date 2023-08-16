DENTON — Tom Barkin, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, met with the Caroline County Commissioners Tuesday, Aug. 15, topping the 9 a.m. meeting agenda.
Barkin is visiting locations on the Eastern Shore on his way to the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference, where he will be the featured speaker at the Rural County Coalition meeting and breakfast Thursday, Aug. 17, in Ocean City.
Barkin was accompanied by Caroline County Economic Development Director Debbie Bowden.
During his informal discussion with the three commissioners, Barkin touched on issues of concern to rural communities.
“When I took the job, I was looking at where the economy is working best and not, and in the rural counties, actually, employment-to-population is a decent metric in terms of what percent of the working age people are employed,” Barkin said.
“Our banks invested a ton of research on these rural markets,” he said.
A couple of years ago, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank researched broadband, “and we’re working on housing right now, CDFIs (Community Development Financial Institution Fund), community colleges and what they can do for small towns,” he said. “And so, we’re working hard to see if we can bring some of our research strategies to help.”
The commissioners shared their concerns as the only landlocked county on the Eastern Shore with more limited tourist attractions.
Commissioner Larry Porter cited health care access and the certificate of need process, even as it applies to hospice care, among his concerns.
Breeding mentioned long medical transport times to hospitals outside the county. “So our ambulances can spend extended periods of time outside of the county which adversely affects our response (times),” he said.
Breeding said the COVID pandemic didn’t negatively affect the county’s economy as much as it did more wealthy counties. An infusion of disparity grant funding also benefited the county.
“Our income tax revenues are actually up this year, so far, to 8% to 10%. So we’re kind of keeping up with the rate of inflation,” Breeding said. Barkin said the rate of inflation was “less than eight to 10%.”
Porter credited Bowden “and all of our staff” for doing “an incredible job” getting Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to businesses.
Among the topics brought up for discussion were the challenges of workforce development, lack of public transportation, smart growth, and housing with its attendant water and sewer or septic needs balanced against state environmental mandates.
Breeding asked Barkin, “How much of the inflation do you think is due to the labor market, and how much is due to the influx of money into the economy?”
Barkin defined inflation as “too much demand meets too little supply,” and sketched the economic climate that included the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“While we’ve gotten much better, you still have a situation of too few workers for the jobs you need,” he said. “You still can get very slow service in a restaurant, ... hospitals are still massively short of nurses. Truck drivers are short. Construction and manufacturing folks are short.”
“In this county, you’re manufacturing. You have agriculture, I’m not sure those are the sort of sectors at high risk right now,” Barkin said.
“We’re not in a recession today,” he said. “I think we’re going to slow for the back half of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.