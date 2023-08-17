EASTON — Putting policies in place to address inflation reduces housing demand. As interest rates and costs increase, people can afford less.
That was one of the explanations President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin offered as he spoke with community members at the Tidewater Inn in Easton to answer questions about local economic concerns and offer insights on whether there is a recession in our future.
The event was hosted by the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Questions about housing, specifically in Talbot County, were asked multiple times during the Q&A section of the event.
Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher said housing is one of the biggest barriers to hiring in Talbot County and that increased interests rates have made the problem worse.
“Is housing just an inevitable tragedy of the policies that we need to put in place to bring inflation under control?” Lesher asked Barkin.
Barkin agreed that putting policies in place to address inflation reduces housing demand. As interest rates and costs increase, he explained, people can afford less.
Barkin added that the cost of an entry-level house has increased more than wages.
“And so, the average policeman, fireman, teacher, nurse with a spouse and kid can’t buy a house,” he said.
However, Barkin argued that the main issue is supply rather than interest rates. He said the two are connected
“And, yes, that supply problem has something to do with interest rates and people having to borrow to build,” he said. “It has a lot to do with construction costs which are driven by inflation.”
Barkin said the question that needs to be asked is how to increase supply.
Al Bond, president and CEO of the Avalon Foundation in Easton, said Talbot County’s higher real estate values create a high demand for a workforce that isn’t there.
“Every business here I think struggles to beat that,” Bond said. “The Avalon Foundation, which I work for, has been trying to get an electrician to show up for two months.”
Bond said that the electrician company isn’t able to come — not because they don’t want to — but because they can’t.
Barkin said that COVID-19 has had this effect all over the country.
“We just didn’t have enough electricians, didn’t have enough plumbers,” Barkin said. “And no one’s created more.”
He said there is a struggle to get “back into balance” and that electricians are a “classic example” of this.
Barkin also shared his thoughts on a possible recession.
“Right now the No. 1 question I’m getting,” he said, “is, ‘Are we headed into a recession?’”
He did not have an exact answer.
Barkin said a recession, which has been predicted quarter after quarter of this year, will happen someday.
“Those of us who keep predicting a recession, someday are going to be right,” he said.
Currently, he said, there is a “healthy demand” from consumers. He said consumers are still spending. Part of this has to do with excess savings that consumers were able to put aside during the pandemic.
Barkin listed examples of how consumers are spending money including flights and travel or buying tickets to things like the Barbie movie or Taylor Swift’s tour.
“Consumer spending, which is 68% of the economy, may be weakening a little bit,” he said. “But it’s still far from weak.”
As consumers continue to spend, Barkin said that businesses are treading more carefully after experiencing pandemic-related shortages over the last few years. He said businesses are saving and investing more as well as making efforts to retain workers.
Barkin reminded the audience that while a recession could be on the horizon, it might not be as great as the Great Recession.
“It’s worth remembering that not all recessions are created equally,” he said.
He gave three reasons for why a future recession might not be as severe:
Less dislocation in the labor market — the people who have been getting laid off recently, like those in the technology industry, are folks with college degrees that are more likely to have backup savings and might find another job faster.
Latent demand — there is still latent demand by consumers for things like cars and homes.
The recession conversation — talk of a recession has been going on for a long time and as a result, businesses are planning conservatively in case a recession does come.
“So if you do have a recession, it’s not going to go into an oversupply situation,” Barkin said. “It’s going to go into one where people have been actually pretty conservative and that conservativity could be the source of a revival.”
