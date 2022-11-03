CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant through a Department of Justice program to fund five full-time deputies for three years.
centerpiece featured
PUBLIC SAFETY
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant through a Department of Justice program to fund five full-time deputies for three years.
Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said his office was one of only two agencies in the Maryland that received the grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Phillips said the county council will decide to accept the grant at the next council meeting.
The COPS program recently announced $48.7 million in total funding to advance community policing nationwide, provide technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and promote officer mental health and wellness.
“This is a very competitive process and highly sought after opportunity,” Phillips said.
“For almost 30 years now, the COPS Office has worked to help our law enforcement agencies and communities work together to build trust, increase public safety, and reduce crime,” said COPS acting direct Robert Chapman. “These awards ... do just that. They provide much needed technical assistance to law enforcement, they support programs that help law enforcement work closely and creatively with the communities they serve, and they provide support to ensure the continued health and safety of our officers.”
Community Policing Development program funds are used to support promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.
The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. The only Department of Justice agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been the cornerstone of the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance.
The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.