FEDERALSBURG — In an Oct. 3 letter, the Mayor and Council of Federalsburg are requesting that Maryland Department of Environment deny the discharge permit for Norwegian firm AquaCon’s proposed fish farm. The permit would allow 2.3 million gallons a day discharge from the salmon farm into the Marshyhope Creek.
There were five people who signed the letter to Paul Hlavinka of the Industrial Stormwater Permits Division at the MDE. Mayor Kimberly J. Abner, Scott Phillips president pro tem, Edward Windsor council member, Debra Sewell councilmember, and Robert Willoughby all signed the letter.
“For reasons stated herein, the Mayor and the Council request that the Maryland Department of the Environment deny the tentative discharge permit, or in the alternative, extend the review period until our concerns, and those of the citizens of Federalsburg, are sufficiently addressed,” the letter reads.
They wrote that the meeting on Sept. 19, answered some questions, but not all and that the operations did not seem fully developed. For example, the acreage of the plant kept going down.
Without more information, town officials said they feared residents would be at risk.
The letter from Federalsburg spelled out what the town wants to see before a permit is approved:
“To ensure that the issuance of the discharge permit is in the best interest of the general public and the environment, the Mayor and Council believe the following acts are imperative before issuance of the permit: issuance of a water appropriation permit; necessary state and local approvals to construct a pipe under the Federalsburg Bypass to discharge the water; submittal and analysis of a Geosmin study plan; submittal of a nutrient offset agreement with the Town of Federalsburg or other treatment facility, and nutrient offset plan and a hydrological study focusing on the short and long term impacts of discharging 2.3 million gallons per day.”
Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Eastern Shore Director Alan Girard said, “Federalsburg residents have made it clear that they overwhelmingly oppose MDE’s draft permit and now the town has responded. CBF appreciates the town’s unequivocal call for MDE to deny the permit unless the town and residents’ concerns are addressed. We urge state leaders to heed the call of residents who fear their local river and town will be irreversibly harmed if this fish factory is built. It’s time for MDE to deny this grossly deficient permit.”
Town officials said they are open to the AquaCon project, but they are concerned about the lack of information and studies to support the infrastructure for the project. Once it is determined the discharge won’t negatively affect the town, its residents or the creek, then a permit should be issued, but without additional information, that determination can’t be made at this time.
