In the parade route is a green Tri-Gas 1927 oil truck driven by Mike Ruf. “I have been in 25 or 30 parades since I have lived in Federalsburg. Currently, I am a maintenance person for Tri-Gas. I have been with them for 40 years. I keep the vehicles up and running,” he said.
Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner was juggling a lot of balls the day of the parade. Texts and a commendation from U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, and parking questions, and managing multiple acts on the music stage. She said she and her committee have been planning this day for a year and a half.
The Chesapeake Parties float was a hit with candy thrown and bubbles blown.
The crowd was intrigued by the trailer full of fiberglass sturgeon painted in wild colors and historic themes. They were voted on for crowd favorite. Each fish was sponsored by a local business.
People set up shop on the parade route. There was all kinds of food at this bicentennial celebration — from Haitian plantains to ice cream to fresh squeezed lemonade and pizza.
A fleet of kayaks takes on the Marshyhope as they turned right out of the Federalsburg Marina Park. This was all part of the Federalsburg Flotilla and Poker Run.
An antique fire engine intersects with Main Street in the Federalsburg Bicentennial Parade.
From left, Brayon Smith, Kyzir Smith and Raunkin Murray liked when the candy was thrown out during the parade.
Chanteuse Ellie Rose cranks out a convincing set by the beer garden. From bouncy houses to live music to food, Federalsburg’s bicentennial celebration had it all.
There were several bouncy houses to choose from at the Federalsburg bicentennial celebration.
Families line the parade route.
Up at the staging grounds near the fire department, the Colonel Richardson marching band gets ready to assemble and play. They made a big impact on the parade.
Around 10 p.m. the festivities exploded with a fireworks display that ended the day in Federalsburg.
Families came out along the parade route to hear the sirens and catch the marching band.
Two girls with a kitten came out of a home on the route of the parade’s colorful display. In black top is Alyssa Mathews and Layla Todd is in the Champion t shirt.
One kid covered his ears as the sirens blared in the parade.
Hunter and Michael and father Mike Gnip of Federalsburg said they always have a race amongst themselves. They participated in the poker run.
These kids had just been told to be quiet, but now they had license to let it rip with mini horns that also made bubbles.
Not the youngest attendee at the parade, but close. Someone get this little guy to the bounce house and unleash him.
FEDERALSBURG — It was a bicentennial celebration in the town of Federalsburg on May 20 complete with bouncy houses, live music and nine different food vendors. The weather held out for the parade that included Paige Taylor as the Caroline/Dorchester County Princess, Boy Scouts, the Colonel Richardson High
School marching band and lots of firetrucks and law enforcement.
There was pizza, Haitian cuisine and fresh squeezed lemonade. Children sat and watched the parade with wide eyes as older folks leaned on their walkers waving American flags. Along the Marshyhope River there was an armada of bouncy houses filled with gleeful kids. Patriotic bunting and fresh flowers decorated the bridge into town. The beauty queen said the best part of being the princess is wearing the crown.
Earlier in the day, the festivities included kayak poker run down the Marshyhope River. More than 10 people participated and in brightly colored kayaks. One man went with his two sons and had his wife waving them off. Hunter and Michael and father Mike Gnip of Federalsburg said they always have a race amongst themselves. They are always betting on someone. On Saturday, they were just out to have fun and be together.
“This has been a big deal. It has been 200 years in the making. It would have been a smaller parade back then,” said Police Chief Mike McDermott.
McDermott hopped into his cruiser to lead the parade. He passed by two girls on a doorstep who had a kitten held like a baby in a sling. They were Alyssa Mathews, 12, and Layla Todd, 12.
Alyssa said, “The parade is really cool. It is our school in the band. I know a lot of them.”
The floats and muscle cars and shiny fire trucks rolled by. Many citizens set up on their porches to watch. Some even got out lawn chairs to get right up to the curb to catch the action.
A trailer was filled with life-size fiberglass sturgeon. Each one was painted in a different theme and there was a contest to choose the most popular one. Each one was sponsored by a local business, and one lucky winner would get an award from the town and Mayor Kim Abner. Abner was very busy keeping all the pieces moving forward.
“It is going to be wonderful. The rain has stopped. We have musicians all lined up, and we have fireworks tonight. If you were new to Federalsburg you would see what a small town does when it celebrates 200 years. Have a big party! We have been planning this for a year and half. We had an event in March. This is the biggest event, then we have the gala, which is dinner and dancing on the water which is Sept. 23. Our final one is Dec. 1 where we will do a Christmas market and a Christmas tree lighting,” said Abner.
There is the issue of the sturgeon raffle.
“They are available for voting now and after this event they will be placed all around town. For the voting we want people to pick their favorite sturgeon. The sponsor that wins the favorite sturgeon will receive an award to be placed at their place of business. It might be a trophy,” she said.
She said they have worked really hard and the event committee loves seeing all the people around.
