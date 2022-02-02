FEDERALSBURG — Federalsburg saw a decrease in violent and property crimes for the third year in a row last year, according to Police Chief Michael McDermott.
McDermott credits community involvement and a great staff for making the town a safer place. He said his department made great strides in addressing crime prevention and detection in 2021.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults, McDermott said, and those numbers are falling. Federalsburg saw nine violent crimes in each 2019 and 2020 and only two in 2021. Previously those numbers had been running 15 to 18.
Violent crime was reduced by 76%, and property crime experienced a 20% reduction during 2021 with the biggest factors being a reduction in the number of assaults and theft cases.
“I would love to have no violent crime. I’ll celebrate that from the rooftop,” he said. “Our goal is the absence of crime. Last week was the first week in three years we did not have one reportable crime, not an accident, nothing.”
In 2020, the town found itself statistically comparable to the 15th safest city in Maryland based on Safewise standards. Safewise only looks at towns with populations over 4,000; Federalsburg’s population is around 3,000, but McDermott said he took the local statistics and compared them to Safewise’s rankings. Last year saw the town break into the top 10 for Maryland’s “Safest Cities.”
These positive results reflect crime rates being lowered in all categories with the total number of reported crimes and offenses in Federalsburg decreasing by over 28%, McDermott said.
The Federalsburg Police Department’s Annual Report showed the 10-member department’s productivity increasing by over 50% from record breaking totals recorded in 2020. At the same time, the department’s retention of personnel remained robust as it completed another year with a full complement of personnel.
“We believe the retention of skilled, seasoned officers is one of the driving forces of our success, and our mayor and council remain focused on this issue,” McDermott said.
He said he approaches policing and staffing holistically and is pleased with his experienced staff. “We have no one with less than 16 years on the job,” he said. “The standards work.”
Those standards include such things as a better work environment, being able to count on taking scheduled time off, having a hope and a future where they are, the ability to advance in ranks, taking care of their family without having to go elsewhere.
McDermott also appreciates the ongoing efforts of the citizens and businesses in Federalsburg who are working to move the town in positive directions.
One community partner is the local ministerial association that goes out every couple months and prays in different areas.
Two weeks ago, police were constantly being called to two apartment locations near each other — they went two places five times in five-day period. The pastors went out to pray for peace and calm for these people, and the police haven’t been back over since, he said.
“I see the impact that has,” he said. An officer can be more active in community, pursuing bad guys.
There are a lot of people working in concert with one another, Men for Change, the after school program, both very engaged and supportive, Mcdermott said, along with support from the courts.
He praised Judge Heather Price’s work in district court.
“She was very effective working with repeat offenders, took a firm approach which was very helpful, allowed us to breath,” he said. “We saw a change, let’s hope it continues.”
The department continued its “HALO” program of upgrading and expanding the use of public surveillance cameras to provide a strong deterrent to criminal activity. This also involves liking up with other private monitoring systems in place around town.
McDermott said, “These cameras go a long way to increasing our police presence and improving our solvability factors.”
Federalsburg has license plate readers at different locations that can be monitored 24/7. Police can go back and look at the footage when something happens; they also help with data collection for speed enforcement to help improve safety and reduce accidents.
“It helps (the police) be more effective and keeps you from wasting resources when you don’t need them,” McDermott said. “We may not be able to prevent something, but its going to be found out.”
Funding comes from a Homeland Security Grant the department receives every year.
“We planted a vine and continue to reap a good harvest,” he said. “Anything that impacts public safety in a positive way is what you want to concentrate on.”
