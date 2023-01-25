FEDERALSBURG — The town council met with a mostly Black group of community members to talk about remedies to the lack of racial diversity in town government representatives. In Federalsburg’s 200 years, there has never been a Black council member or mayor even though the town is almost evenly split between white and Black, according to Caroline County NAACP President Willie Woods.
One idea discussed was to change from an “at large election system” to a two district solution. Racially divided districts were drawn up by ACLU demographer William Cooper using data from the 2020 Census. One was the white group and the other was the Black group. This would guarantee two candidates from one district and two from the other. One problem those gathered found with this system was that if you resided in district one but liked a candidate in district two, you couldn’t vote for him or her.
Town Councilman Robert Willoughby diplomatically brought up the perennial issue of voter turn out. The way the system works is the person or people with the most votes wins, he said. He suggested one viable solution to remind people to get out and vote would be to change the timing of town elections to match the national voting cycle.
So, whose job is it to remind the Black community to vote? Judging from the leadership at the town council meeting Monday night, that effort will be spearheaded by various church leaders and the Caroline NAACP.
A paper handed out by Woods said, “Literally, no Black person has ever been elected to public office in the town, notwithstanding Black candidacies and a Black population that has grown over time to about 50%. Our hope is that in 2023, Federalsburg stands poised on the brink of historic change.”
The Black community of Federalsburg was helped to consensus by Caroline County NAACP and Eastern Shore Caucus of African American Leaders.
“That the best path forward was to make a demand for electoral change to City officials. The request asked the town to collaborate with residents in moving towards a fair system, but suggested a willingness to pursue legal action if necessary,” said Wood’s paper.
The town council seemed to be actively trying to find a solution to the lack of equal representation — even if it meant losing their council seat. The meeting seemed more collegial than confrontational.
Federalsburg’s population is 2,799, according to Kristy Marshall, town clerk-treasurer. Of those, 1,533 are eligible, active voters, according to the Caroline County Board of Elections. The town elections usually draw a turn out of between 10% and 15%, Marshall said. One election costs roughly $6,000 to run.
According to map maker Cooper, the Black district would have 64% Blacks of voting age and the white district would have 21% Black. Both districts would have around 4% Latino populations. All the sitting council members live in the white district presented.
“Is there something else than districting to get us where we want to go?” asked Councilman Scott Phillips.
Debby Jeon of the Maryland American Civil Liberties Union attended via Zoom. She said, “There are other options besides using districts to achieve racial fairness in a place like Federalsburg that allow you to keep the at large system. Those are like cumulative voting or limited voting. Cumulative is the simplest to understand. Say you have four seats, it couldn’t be done with staggered terms. You would have to choose to keep the at large system and do away with staggered terms. If you had four seats up, every voter would get four votes and they could vote them however they wanted. That allows Black voters to single shoot their votes for their chosen candidate and overcome racially polarized voting. Limited voting is where you only get one vote or two votes and you choose who you are going to vote for in that way. That has the same balancing effect against racial polarization.”
She said that on the Eastern Shore, the majority of communities that have gone through this process have opted to use districts. Snow Hill, Pocomoke City and Berlin have all chosen districts. She said that in almost every community district has been enacted, that an African American has been elected.
Jeon was also in favor of coupling elections with the national election schedule to raise voter turnout.
The council was reluctant to change the town charter until everyone is sure they want to head in one direction.
“This is a major change to our charter, and I want to make sure it has due diligence and we research it. We need a solution for Federalsburg that is 50/50. Is the root cause of the problem that there is not an election district? Or is the root cause of the problem that there is not turnout to the elections? That is my concern. Do we divide people in an effort to make them equal? Is it necessary if the root cause of the problem is turnout? If we can take barriers out from turnout have we solved our problem without dividing our small town?” asked Willoughby.
In response to Willoughby, Jeon said it was a glaring problem that no Black person has been elected in 200 years.
“I think there is an election reform that is needed here beyond just increasing turnout. That’s a stark and and unlawful record that needs to be changed,” Jeon said.
The current system is that the town is governed by four council members and a mayor. Council members are elected to four-year terms, staggered so that two are elected every other year. The mayor is elected to a two-year term, and that seat is voted on in every election. The last election was in 2021. There were no Black candidates.
Between 2011 and 2021, 33 people sought town office, including three write-in candidates. Of those candidates, three were Black.
