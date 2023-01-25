FEDERALSBURG — The town council met with a mostly Black group of community members to talk about remedies to the lack of racial diversity in town government representatives. In Federalsburg’s 200 years, there has never been a Black council member or mayor even though the town is almost evenly split between white and Black, according to Caroline County NAACP President Willie Woods.


