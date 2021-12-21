BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old Maryland man was killed in a head-on crash with a fully loaded cement truck, Delaware State Police said.
The crash happened Friday on Atlanta Road in Bridgeville on Friday, police said.
At a slight curve in the road, police said the eastbound Toyota Corolla crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the cement truck. The truck driver was not able to stop in time and the Toyota hit the truck head-on.
A short time after the crash, the car and truck were both engulfed in flames.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him on Saturday as Cameron Gray of Federalsburg.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Gray was on his way to work at Peterbilt at the time of the crash.
He was a graduate of North Caroline High School and a volunteer with the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Moore’s Funeral Home in Denton and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, where services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery. A gathering will follow at Federalsburg Fire House.
A GoFundMe has been established to help Gray’s parents with funeral expenses, www.gofundme.com, Help with Cameron’s funeral cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.