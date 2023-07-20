CAMBRIDGE — The Federalsburg man convicted of second-degree murder in the April 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Da’Jour Sorrell was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.
After struggling with how to mentally meet up the two different versions of Troy Rose as portrayed by his family and by prosecutors, presiding Circuit Court Judge Karen Dean imposed the 40-year sentence on Rose’s second-degree murder and reckless endangerment convictions, adding a concurrent three-year sentence for a handgun charge.
“There’s no sentence that’s going to fix this for you,” Dean said.
A jury convicted Rose, 21, in May following a four-day trial and 14 hours of deliberation by the jury, a process described as “difficult” and “agonizing” by attorneys and the judge.
Rose was implicated in Sorrell’s murder on April 5, 2021, along with three other men: Elijah Jordan, 23, of Cambridge, Justin Boyce, 23, of Hackensack, New Jersey, and Da’Yon Lofland, 23, of Hurlock.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle around 10 p.m. and found Sorrell lying on the ground.
Responding officers attempted life-saving measures before transporting Sorrell to the former Dorchester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening. An autopsy determined Sorrell’s death was the result of gunshot wounds to his lower back, left thigh and right buttock, and his death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting was captured by city surveillance cameras, which showed multiple angles of the group approaching Sorrell, firing and later running away.
Rose was the last of the four men to go to trial.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard, who prosecuted the case with Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon, asked for the maximum sentence at Wednesday’s hearing: 43 years.
Though Leonard said the state “doesn’t relish the thought of another young man being incarcerated for a long period of time,” she emphasized Sorrell’s tragic death and the conscious decision for the two young men — Lofland and Rose — to fire shot after shot in her argument for a heavier punishment.
Milly Ortiz, Sorrell’s mother, spoke of the long-enduring pain and trauma she and the community experienced after her son was killed. Her son “wasn’t bothering a soul” when he was gunned down in his own neighborhood, she said — and now, he doesn’t get a second chance.
“We did not deserve this, my son did not deserve this, the community did not deserve this,” Ortiz said, adding: “I’ll never be right, but I’m trying to push forward.”
Sheila Greene, the mother of Sorrell’s girlfriend, remembered watching Sorrell’s growth as a man when he found out he was becoming a father, saying that to him, the baby represented peace and unity between families. Sorrell was ready to leave Cambridge then, but it didn’t happen soon enough, she said.
She vividly recalled the darkness and pain her family felt after Sorrell’s death, along with the actions she and the community took to protect her daughter.
“Just when they start mending, it’s something else,” she said, referring to continued violence in the city.
Robert Kline, Rose’s defense attorney, said that regardless of whatever punishment was handed down, nothing would satisfy either family.
In terms of a sentence, Kline asked the court to respect the guidelines, which recommended a period of 18 to 25 years. Rose showed a possibility of rehabilitation, he said, which was further supported by letters confirming his participation in classes at the jail.
Over a dozen letters attesting to Rose’s good character were submitted to the judge for consideration in sentencing. Several family members and friends also spoke in court Wednesday, sharing thoughts on Rose’s upbringing and accomplishments, along with frustrations from the arduous trial.
Charles Cephas, Rose’s grandfather, said the grandson he knew could not and would not be part of a murder, as he had been raised right by his parents. He urged the court to consider Rose’s life and future, asking for a sentence that would allow him to be a productive person committed to church.
April Pryor, a friend of Rose’s family and the mother of Rose’s former girlfriend, apologized to Sorrell’s family for their loss and voiced an understanding of their need to seek justice for him. However, Pryor didn’t believe that justice was found with Rose, she said.
Speaking to the judge, Pryor made allegations of corruption within the state’s attorney’s office in investigating and prosecuting the case. She claimed that prosecutors had deemed him guilty by association due to being friends with Lofland, who is now serving life in prison after being convicted of Sorrell’s murder. Rose, who had lived with her for a year while dating her daughter, was selfless and loyal, and came from a God-fearing, wonderful family, she said.
“I’m begging you to give a light sentence because he doesn’t deserve it,” Pryor said.
Rose chose to directly address Sorrell’s family, extending his condolences and telling them that he prayed for peace for each and every one of them, he said.
Dean acknowledged the balance she had to strike in determining a sentence, reflecting on Rose’s presentation and upbringing while looking at his involvement in the “awful, brutal, senseless” shooting of Sorrell.
Describing the case as one about “unfulfilled promise,” Dean said the brief, horrible moment of the shooting changed the path for both young men. Those milliseconds affected hundreds of people forever, she said, adding that she wished she could tell all young men about the impact of such violence.
After sentencing, Leonard expressed similar sentiments.
“Two years ago, Dorchester County started seeing relentless gun violence, (and I’m) thankful the judge took that into consideration for imposing the maximum sentence in this case,” she said.
Ortiz said she was glad for the sentence the judge imposed.
“It’s never going to be enough time for what they did to my kid,” she said, later adding: “We all gotta be accountable for what we do in life, so does Troy.”
Brandy James, Rose’s mother, reflected on the sadness experienced by Sorrell’s family, saying she was devastated by the loss.
“I heard (Ortiz), and my heart hurts for her, because I could not imagine losing my child,” she said, expressing apologies. “I know how I feel with my child being behind bars, and I couldn’t imagine how she feels knowing she’ll never see her child again, and my heart goes out to her. I pray for her, I pray for her strength, I pray for her peace, I pray for comfort for her and her other children; I would never wish that type of pain on anybody.”
While understanding that justice needed to be carried out in Sorrell’s murder, the manner and way justice was carried out in Dorchester County was “utterly disgusting,” James said, airing frustration with the way the case was handled.
Echoing earlier comments, James raised concerns about alleged corruption within the state’s attorney’s office, including improper conduct with witnesses from former prosecutor Molly Fox, prosecution of the wrong individuals and sentencing without the possibility of rehabilitation.
She also expressed her sadness at the number of young Black men who are sentenced to long periods of incarceration — now including her son — and some are even imprisoned for life.
"It's sad to say that justice is supposed to be blind, and the scales of justice are supposed to be even; however, they are not in Dorchester County," James said. "Lady Justice's blindfold is off in Dorchester County."
