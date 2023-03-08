FEDERALSBURG — The town elders convened for the kickoff of the bicentennial celebration at the Federalsburg Historical Society and Museum on Saturday, March 4. There were 13 fiberglass sturgeon, over than 6-ft. long, all painted in different colors and reflecting historical stories by the sponsors. The Maryland and American flags seemed to be popular motifs at this sturgeon reveal.


