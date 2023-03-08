FEDERALSBURG — The town elders convened for the kickoff of the bicentennial celebration at the Federalsburg Historical Society and Museum on Saturday, March 4. There were 13 fiberglass sturgeon, over than 6-ft. long, all painted in different colors and reflecting historical stories by the sponsors. The Maryland and American flags seemed to be popular motifs at this sturgeon reveal.
All the sturgeons were sponsored by a local business. They were displayed all over the Federalsburg Museum and were wildly different in color scheme. One had a lion’s mane and another was painted like Van Gough’s Starry Night. A couple were blazened with patriotic flags. The Lions Club provided the mane and the hotdogs.
“The Atlantic sturgeon has been swimming in the Marshyhope Creek for well over 200 years, and we felt it fitting to recognize their endurance, just like the Town of Federalsburg,” said Mayor Kim Abner, when plans for the colorful sturgeon were announced.
The fiberglass fish were obtained through Hill’s Taxidermy, located in Federalsburg. Each sponsoring entity received their blank sturgeon at the start of the year and had until March to complete their one-of-a-kind creation. The sturgeon will be mounted on 4 by 4 posts and displayed at various points around town and along the Marshyhope Creek throughout the 2023 bicentennial year, after which time the sponsors may take ownership of their work or they may donate their sturgeon to the town to remain part of a permanent public art display.
There is also an opportunity via Facebook to vote for your favorite sturgeon. Abner said the town is going to set up a bracket system like March Madness and have the voting continue on for a couple of months.
There was a family friendly scavenger hunt with items to hunt for and take a picture of around town. One was to take a picture with your team with a police officer. There were trifecta opportunities at the museum like take a picture with the mayor, a councilman and a sturgeon. That got three fish with one stone. The hunt was also designed to take participants around town to landmarks standing and a couple that only a longtime resident would know, like knowing that the Town Hall used to be the old Federal Theater.
“Today we are doing a digital scavenger hunt. So they have to go around town and find all these places and everything has a point value. If you have a team of four, everyone has to be in the picture except the person taking the picture. Each place that you go, you get a value of up to 50 points. Then we will take the people that entered, add up their points and put them in a drawing for gift cards,” Abner said Saturday.
There was a hearty family, the Pinders, who had two strollers going with their boys all bundled up.
“We have everything we need outside. We are going to the Mayor’s office and the Masonic Lodge, which is right here,” said Joe Pinder. They just met up with Sgt. Brian McNeill for a photo op.
As of Monday morning, all four teams that entered got the maximum amount of points, and so they will all get a gift card.
Abner said she has learned a lot about the town for this fun bicentennial event.
“Monthly we’re doing bicentennial honorees. We have a historical figure that we are highlighting each month that have done something significant for the town. For March we are doing the the gentleman that drew electricity for the town from one of the mills. Thomas Haven Chambers was first mayor of Federalsburg in the 1920s. He donated Chambers Lake and Chambers Park, which are huge assets to the town,” Abner said.
Sturgeon sponsors are Town of Federalsburg, Safehouse, Preston Automotive, Lions Club, Tri-Gas & Oil, M&L, Win Transport, VFW Post 5246, Federalsburg Historical Society, iFrog, Harbor Transport, Sisk Fulfillment and Rauch Engineering.
Making it from 1823 to 2023 is an honor celebrated with the town’s most precious ecological resource — the sturgeon. Go to Facebook and search for Federalsburg200years to vote for your favorite sturgeon.
Saturday’s kickoff was one of four cornerstone events to celebrate the town’s 200 years. On May 20, there will be a Bicentennial Festival with a parade, vendors, food trucks, a flotilla and rides from 2 to 9 p.m. in downtown Federalsburg. On Sept. 23, there will be a Bicentennial Gala at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Fork Dock. There will be dinner, music and dancing. On Dec. 1, Federalsburg presents an old fashioned Christmas at Bicentennial Park from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a Christmas market, music, a tree lighting and food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.