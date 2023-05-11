FEDERALSBURG — In response to a lawsuit alleging that Federalsburg’s election system is racially discriminatory towards the town’s Black residents, a federal judge ordered that the town submit a report detailing plans to implement its recently passed amendments to the election system.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher ordered the Town of Federalsburg to submit the status report by May 23. The report is required to include a detailed map of the legislative districts the town is proposing to adopt, complete with population and demographic data, and an explanation of how the town plans to implement or amend the resolutions to fix any ongoing violations of the Voting Rights Act due to the staggered scheduling of town council elections.
Alternatively, the town can include a proposal detailing what relief the court should order in terms of staggering to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act prior to the town elections in September.
The order stems from a Tuesday hearing on a pending motion for a preliminary injunction. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs asked the court to invalidate Federalsburg’s at-large, staggered term election system as violating the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and order the town to implement a racially fair election plan in time for the September election.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the Caroline County branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders and seven Black residents of Federalsburg. The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and Washington-based firm Crowell & Moring LLP.
The lawsuit, filed in February, contends that Federalsburg’s at-large election structure discriminates against Black voters by keeping them from being able to elect their chosen representatives.
Federalsburg’s Black population has grown steadily over the years, with Black residents now accounting for 47% of the town’s population, according to the lawsuit.
The system in place in February, when the lawsuit was filed, elected the mayor and town council members at-large. Council terms were staggered so that the mayor, who currently serves a two-year term, and two council members are up for election every two years.
The structure, along with “well-known racially polarized voting in the community,” empowers white voters — the majority — to “override the will of the Black voting minority within the larger pool of candidates, such that Black candidates of choice always lose,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit argues that the minority vote dilution in the town’s at-large system is further reinforced by staggering terms, making it impossible for minority voters to “single shoot” for their candidates of choice within a larger pool.
“...Through staggering of elections such that only two of the four council seats are contested at a time, with participation by the at-large electorate in all elections, Federalsburg thwarts Black voters’ ability to empower their chosen candidates strategically through single-shot voting in the way they might without staggering,” the lawsuit said. “As a result of this entrenched system of discrimination, Black candidates are discouraged from running; but even when they do run, they lose.”
Plaintiffs in the suit met with Federalsburg officials in early October to discuss voting rights violations.
A public hearing to discuss the plaintiffs’ proposal to replace the town’s existing system with district elections was held on Oct. 17, which drew a significant number of Black Federalsburg residents who voiced the need for the town to reform its election system.
The lawsuit contends that after the meeting, town officials unanimously proclaimed a commitment to ending the at-large election system and identifying reform options for a racially fair, district-based system in time for the September 2023 elections, according to the lawsuit.
However, the plaintiffs asserted that the town moved increasingly slowly, delaying public hearings on the election reform for several months. And in January, town council members began questioning the two districting options and suggesting that districting wasn’t necessary after all.
At the town’s Feb. 21 meeting, Federalsburg officials introduced several resolutions amending residency requirements, term lengths for the mayor and town council, changing the dates of the upcoming election from September 2023 to November 2024 — which would have canceled this year’s election and extended the terms of the mayor and council members — and establishing legislative districts.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 22, the day after the meeting.
In the lawsuit, plaintiffs argued that canceling the September election would not be a remedy to the ongoing violation of Black voters’ rights. Instead, it would exacerbate the town’s discrimination against Black residents by depriving Black voters of the opportunity to elect their officials, the suit said.
The town’s proposed plan would “unlawfully” mandate an additional 14 months of all-white rule and ultimately retain “most aspects of the racially discriminatory at-large, staggered term election system.”
However, two of the resolutions were rescinded, and two new resolutions were introduced at the town council’s March 6 meeting.
Following an April 3 public hearing, one original resolution and the two March resolutions were unanimously passed by the town council.
The original resolution changed two sections of the town charter to reduce the residency requirements for election candidates from three years to one year, along with establishing a four-year term for the mayor and council.
Another resolution changed the date of the 2027 election from September 2027 to November 2028, and the 2029 election from September 2029 to November 2030, which extends the terms of council members elected in 2023 and 2025 from four years to five years. The resolution also established two legislative districts, with each represented by two council members.
The changes outlined in the resolutions go into effect May 23, the same day the town’s status report is due in federal court.
In an April 24 memo, attorneys from the town stated that because of the resolutions’ passing earlier in the month, the September election will not be held under the election system that existed when the lawsuit was filed. The new system enacted under the resolutions does not violate the Voting Rights Act, the town’s attorneys asserted, rendering the plaintiffs’ motion moot and subject to denial.
Plaintiffs replied to the memo on May 2, arguing the resolutions passed did not require the town to comply with the Voting Rights Act and did not require that one of the two districts be majority Black in voting age population.
Even if one of the two districts was designated as majority black via a future resolution, the town retaining the staggered terms and only allowing one candidate be elected from each district in this year’s elections would ensure that three of the four council seats “will remain off limits to Black voters at least through late 2025,” the response said.
Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Abner declined to comment on the pending litigation, but confirmed that under the new two-district system, one district will be "majority-minority."
"With two Council members elected from each district, this new system is designed to increase and improve participation, and it will encourage a stronger connection between residents and their elected representatives," she said in a statement.
"The Town looks forward to holding its election under this new system in September and encourages all residents to exercise their right to participate in this Bicentennial election," Abner added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.