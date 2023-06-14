FEDERALSBURG — In light of ongoing legal issues concerning the town election system’s compliance with the Voting Rights Act, the Federalsburg Town Council unanimously approved a resolution outlining a new plan for the upcoming September election.
Resolution 2023-07, which comes after months of reviewing and amending Federalsburg’s election system and participation in several federal court hearings, adopts an election plan and election district map for Federalsburg’s 2023 election. The resolution builds on several recently passed charter amendments changing the town’s former at-large election system to a two-district system that ensures more representation of the town’s Black residents.
More specifically, the election plan places all four council seats — two council members for each new district — and the mayoral seat up for election this year on Tuesday, Sept. 26, along with setting different initial term lengths for those elected. The resolution also adopted a new election district map: District 1 has a 64% Black population and District 2 is predominantly white.
Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County NAACP, said she was “encouraged and grateful” for the actions of the mayor and town council in passing the election plan resolution, noting that the new system will “give a broad and fair opportunity for all residents to have the opportunity for representation, especially the residents of the Black community.”
“This is truly historic in the sense that this will be the first time that we’ll have an election of this nature, which eliminates the at-large system and replaces it with the district election system, which we think is going to offer a much stronger election process,” she said. “And it also helps to bring the election system in Federalsburg in compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and that is essentially what we were seeking, and we’ll continue to look at it from that standpoint … this was a very important and significant move.”
The historic election falls during the town’s bicentennial year.
The need for a change to the town’s election system stemmed from a federal lawsuit in late February, which contended that the town’s at-large, staggered term election structure discriminated against Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by keeping them from being able to elect their chosen representatives.
At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, town ordinance called for the mayor and four town council members to be elected at-large. Council terms were staggered so that the mayor, who serves a two-year term, and two council members, who each serve a four-year term, were up for election every two years.
A subsequent lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction asked the court to invalidate the town’s at-large system and order the town to implement a racially fair election plan for the September election.
The town’s Black population has grown steadily over the years, with Black residents now accounting for 47% of the roughly 2,800-resident population, but no Black resident has ever been elected as a mayor or council member in the town’s 200-year history.
In response to continued discussions with the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, which include the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders, the American Civil Liberties Union and seven Black voters from Federalsburg, the town council introduced several resolutions amending elections in the town charter.
The charter amendments, passed in April, reduce residency requirements for election candidates from three years to one year, establish a four-year term for the mayor and council, change the date of the 2027 election from September 2027 to November 2028 and the 2029 election from September 2029 to November 2030, extending the terms of council members elected in 2023 and 2025 from four years to five years, and establish two legislative districts, with each represented by two council members.
Following the amendments’ passage, attorneys for the town contended that the changes made it so that the election would not be held under the election system that existed when the lawsuit was filed, rendering the lawsuit moot.
The lawsuit’s plaintiffs argued that the resolutions passed did not require the town to comply with the Voting Rights Act and did not require that one of the two districts be majority Black in voting age population.
In early May, a federal judge ordered the town to submit its plans to implement the changes to the election system. The text of Resolution 2023-07 and the two-district map were filed on May 23.
Under the resolution, the council members elected in September to Districts 1 and 2 who receive the highest number of votes will be elected to five-year terms. Council members receiving the second-highest number of votes in their respective districts will be elected to three-year terms. The next person elected as mayor will serve a five-year term.
Terms for the two council members elected to three-year terms will expire on the first Tuesday of November 2026, followed by an election for two council members, one from each district. The new council members elected in 2026 will be elected to four-year terms.
Elections for council members from each district will occur every two years after.
With the resolution’s adoption Monday evening, council members Robert Willoughby and Scott Phillips will relinquish the remainder of their existing terms so that their seats are subject to being filled in the September election. The other two seats on the council, currently filled by Edward Windsor and Debra V. Sewell, were already up for election this year.
At the meeting, Willoughby said he will not be a candidate for reelection for his seat on the council.
The town is ordered to provide a status update to the court by Friday, June 16, confirming the passage of the resolution modifying the town’s election system, along with its plans to move forward with its September election in a way that’s consistent with the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.
Woods said while the election plan establishes a framework to continue to move forward, efforts must continue to achieve representation of Black residents. Those efforts include ensuring adequate voter registration, voter participation and mobilization, finding new polling locations and seeking out candidates, she said.
But for now, it’s a celebration of sorts, she said, with the change that the residents pressed for now coming and happening.
“...It’s a matter of moving forward with the implementation, development and implementation, of those resolution changes and any other that might need to strengthen the compliance with the Voting Rights Act,” Woods said.
