WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Federalsburg teen died after being shot Thursday in what police are calling a “tragic” and “unfortunate” incident in Washington, D.C.
Police responded just after 5 p.m. Jan. 27 to a shooting in the 4400 block of E Street SE, where they found a male juvenile unconscious and unresponsive inside a residence, Metropolitan D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Friday.
The boy was identified as Kyle Richards, 17, of Federalsburg; he was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, Contee said.
Police recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting. A woman friend of Richards' brother, who lives there, was staying with the brother and remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Detectives identified the woman as 26-year-old Shattiah Johnson of Southeast D.C., who has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for her role in Richards’ death, Contee said Friday.
“It appears that the shooting was not intentional, however, we know that young Kyle Richards lost his life unnecessarily, and it appears because of the negligent handling of a firearm,” Contee said.
Contee offered his condolences to Richards’ family, saying the shooting didn’t have to happen.
“Certainly, we see tragedies when people are negligent in their handling of firearms,” Contee said.
Richards’ shooting was one of four in D.C. on Thursday that Contee discussed at Friday's news conference. The news conference is available for view on YouTube.
Contee said illegal firearms make the community unsafe and that cash rewards are available for helping get illegal guns off the street. He asked community members to call in tips about illegal guns to police.
Colonel Richardson High School, where Richards was a student, posted about his death on Facebook Friday, “At CRHS, Kyle was known as a friend to everyone and someone who could light up the room with his funny, sweet personality. He will be greatly missed by all of his CRHS family. We extend our sincere condolences to the Richards family, and our thoughts and support are with them during this most difficult time.”
The post also noted counseling services are available to students and staff as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.