Carl Snowden of the Caucus of Black American Leaders speaks at a press conference following the May 9 hearing in Baltimore. Black residents are seeking changes to the town of Federalsburg’s voting process.
FEDERALSBURG — U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher will conduct a hearing Thursday, June 8, at the Federal District Court in Baltimore in an Eastern Shore voting rights case in which Black voters are seeking to overturn what they call the Town of Federalsburg’s racially discriminatory election system. The hearing follows a May 9 proceeding in which Black voters asked the court to grant a preliminary injunction ordering the town to put in place a new election system that fully addresses vote dilution of Black residents in time for municipal elections in September.
Gallagher ordered the town to produce a plan that addressed the uncontested violations of the Black residents’ voting rights, and to produce a district map with accompanying data regarding the population and demographics of each district.
Black residents account for 47% of Federalsburg’s overall population, yet Federalsburg’s government has been all-white throughout its history.
Now, in the town’s bicentennial year, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders and seven individual Black voters assert that Federalsburg’s election practices, including its longstanding use of at-large elections and staggering, as well as various 2023 proposals to modify the system and/or cancel 2023 elections altogether, violate the Voting Rights Act by interacting “with social and historical conditions to cause an inequality in the opportunities enjoyed by black and white voters to elect their preferred representatives.”
The May 9 hearing included testimony from Sherone Lewis, a Federalsburg resident who is also an official with the Caroline County NAACP.
“It is so incredibly important to have representation after not having it for 200 years,” Lewis said. “Two hundred years is too long, and what an opportunity it would be to finally have Black votes count, and to at last elect representatives who could really address the needs of the Black members of this town.”
When asked on the witness stand, “What would representation on the Town Council mean to her?” Lewis said, “It would make my grandparents proud, and it would make my mother proud. It will make my children proud and my grandchildren to come.’”
At the May hearing, demographic and redistricting expert William Cooper provided testimony on ways to remedy a Voting Rights Act violation and testified the town’s proposals fall short.
Black voters in the case are represented by Nicholas Taichi Steiner and Deborah Jeon of the ACLU of Maryland, along with Cori Schreider, Katie Aber, and Daniel Wolfe of the Washington, D.C. law firm Crowell & Moring LLP.
