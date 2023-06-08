Voting Rights Case

Carl Snowden of the Caucus of Black American Leaders speaks at a press conference following the May 9 hearing in Baltimore. Black residents are seeking changes to the town of Federalsburg’s voting process.

 SCREENSHOT

FEDERALSBURG — U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher will conduct a hearing Thursday, June 8, at the Federal District Court in Baltimore in an Eastern Shore voting rights case in which Black voters are seeking to overturn what they call the Town of Federalsburg’s racially discriminatory election system. The hearing follows a May 9 proceeding in which Black voters asked the court to grant a preliminary injunction ordering the town to put in place a new election system that fully addresses vote dilution of Black residents in time for municipal elections in September.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.