FEDERALSBURG — The Federalsburg Town Council, mayor and town manager discussed the town’s financial situation and how to improve it during the March 20 meeting. Discussion centered on traffic cameras as a means of bringing in revenue, the nagging problem of debt and the fiscal discipline required of a town.
Town Manager Lawrence DiRe said, “What we are vexed with is the lack of growth on the revenue side.”
He said there are no proposed increases in taxes but there is a proposed increase in trash collection rates to cover the full cost. He also said recreational space is expensive.
“The lights of the tennis court were a perfect example. First of all we don’t need lights at the tennis court. But the repair costs were something that is an expectation. Call the electrical contractor and get them fixed. Nobody’s playing tennis, and it is going to be light at 7:40 tonight. So, if anybody really has the desire to go out and play under the lights, you don’t need to be there in the dark. The park closes at dusk anyway,” said DiRe.
Part of fiscal discipline is getting bids from multiple sources.
“We might also need to get a few bids. There need to be options like ‘I have three people to call.’” said Mayor Kim Abner.
The town is bringing new water meters to the community that will read the volume used much more accurately.
“Do we want to wait until all the meters are installed before we look at it,” asked Edward Windsor, council member.
Abner said, “That was my thought seeing as people are getting ready to get sticker shock with their bills when their meter is more accurate. I think we need to evaluate our losses on the free debt service and the free water and sewers that are being used. It is good for people to know that there is a lot of people getting free rides and we are carrying their debt. Even if they pay us for the debt, we still gave them the free water and sewer.”
She said she wants to know what the balance is, “so we could say these are the options and why we are $50,000 in debt.”
Abner had a debt service graphic she created.
“As you see by the yellow highlights, our debt service is a large part of our water and sewer bills. Every resident’s bill is starting out approximately $187 (including trash and debt service) before water and sewer are added. Once this debt is paid off, our bills will be greatly reduced,” Abner wrote.
This debt came before this administration to pay for waste water treatment plants where upgrades were needed. Water bills will help the debt fall off in 2027 and 2028.
“Under this administration, we are trying to explain and get the word out about debt and why we are where we are from previous administrations. We are trying to get to the pay as you go model for some services like code enforcement and trash. We are in need of new pump stations to the tune of over $4 million. We applied for earmarks and hopefully we get that funding from state and federal programs as we do not want to take on more debt,” Abner said.
“If we were to do a rate study of sewer and water, we would probably want to pay for that with AARPA because we don’t have money sitting around,” said Councilman Robert Willoughby.
DiRe said it is $109 a quarter when the sewer bill comes due. It is hard to compare that to other towns, because they aren’t servicing debt like Federalsburg does. The town is working to be nearly done with debt service in 2029, which will bring costs of services down, he added.
“It explains why they (residents) are already $174 in the hole when they get their water bill,” said Abner.
On the positive side is a glimmer of revenue hope for the town. It comes from the law enforcement sector.
Scott Phillips, president pro tem, said, “There is $50,000 of anticipated new revenue from the ticket cameras. $40 is the amount of the citation by state law. They (the company) get half and we get half. That is like four violations a day. Do you expect that to last for a whole year?”
Chief Mike McDermett said, “Yes. I think it is a conservative amount. Consider that the traffic on University Avenue is almost 10,0000 vehicles a week. Now it is closer to 12,000, and we have only been recording them one way. So they are going both ways and the volume is significant. When you have a static camera and move one around, it is going to generate more contact than you would normally get from just static cameras. Do I think we will have four a day? Absolutely.”
Abner was definite on how the speed camera funds will be used.
“Police camera revenue will go towards paying for our police car leases and cover the increased cost of gas,” wrote Abner in an email.
The council does not want to go further into debt to pay $4 million for new pump stations. The council is looking to state and federal earmarks to foot the bill.
