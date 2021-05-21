WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is deploying the Peace Corps domestically in the U.S. — including Maryland — to help with COVID mass vaccination efforts.
The effort involves 158 Peace Corps volunteers being deployed in Maryland, Illinois, Maine, Oregon and New Jersey to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency give COVID vaccine shots.
FEMA has deployed mobile vaccine clinics on the Eastern Shore aimed at reaching remote, rural and vaccine hesitant populations.
Fifty-eight of the Peace Corps volunteers are being deployed in Maryland, according to U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats.
The Maryland senators welcomed the domestic Peace Corps vaccine deployment.
“We need all hands on deck to ensure that every Marylander has access to a COVID-19 vaccine. The immediate deployment of Peace Corps Volunteers to Maryland will help us expand these efforts and improve equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I was proud to be an early supporter of the deployment of our Peace Corps volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 here at home. We are grateful to our national service organizations for providing this critical assistance to communities in Maryland, and with expertise in fields ranging from public health to supply chain logistics to language support and education, Peace Corps volunteers are uniquely equipped to help Marylanders across our state get vaccinated.”
Many of the Peace Corps volunteers in the domestic vaccine effort were called back to the U.S. from foreign assignments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Friday, May 21, that 67.6% of Maryland have received at least one COVID vaccine shot. Still, demand for shots has slowed with pockets of vaccine hesitancy found in disparate groups ranging from African Americans and Hispanics to rural residents and Trump supporters.
