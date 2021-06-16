EASTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continues to offer financial assistance for coronavirus funerals.
The federal COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program allows for reimbursement to families and loved ones with expenses related to coronavirus deaths.
“Individuals who apply may receive up to $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 for multiple funerals that occurred within the same state or territory,” according to an announcement from the federal agency.
FEMA has also been operating mobile mass COVID vaccinations clinics on the Eastern Shore to help reach rural areas.
“When people think of FEMA’s role in the COVID-19 response, they often think of the work we have done to get shots in arms. That is an important and ongoing mission, but there are other ways we offer support,” said FEMA Region 3 Acting Regional Administrator Janice Barlow. “Our hearts go out to those grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. We hope that, through our Funeral Assistance Program, FEMA can help ease some of that burden.”
There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID in Talbot County and 9,478 deaths attributed to the virus statewide, according to health agencies.
In order to qualify for the government assistance, COVID needs to be listed as a cause of death on death certificates and funeral receipts need to be submitted, according to FEMA.
