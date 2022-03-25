EASTON — The tireless Talbot Goes Purple hosted a fentanyl town hall at the Easton Volunteer Fire House on March 22. They showed “Dead On Arrival,” a short documentary by Dominic Tierno about the crises of this one substance- fentanyl- that can kill you and your loved ones in just one wrong ingestion.
They had Narcan training and were giving out boxes of the antidote to overdosing on fentanyl. The training did not last long and once completed, participants could take the nasal spray home. This spray is an opioid antagonist and can save someone’s life who has overdosed if administered in time.
One of the over arching themes of the night and in the film was that this can happen to anyone. They had testimonies in the film from several parents who lost their children to the drug. It takes one bad decision to lose a life.
The insidious part is that fentanyl is now found in drugs including cocaine and heroin. It is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin. A small amount has the potential to kill.
Mary Lou Butler, who was at the meeting, lost her son to fentanyl.
“My son Jordan was 29 when he died. He was bright, smart and so intelligent. There are clues that people don’t absorb. Oh he’s just having a bad day. You start to blame yourself. What didn’t I do to intervene or stop them? It is absolutely a mother’s nightmare. You never think it is going to happen to you,” said Butler.
“He took a pill and slumped over. I think he thought he was taking an Oxy. But the autopsy report said Fentanyl. There isn’t a day that goes by that this gets any easier,” she said.
The short documentary film can be seen at the Talbot Goes Purple’s Facebook page.
“Please sit down with a young person you love and watch this 20 minute video. 20 minutes. That’s it. Everything has changed with these fake pills being bought and sold by our kids on their cell phones. Kids are dying everyday. It’s 20 minutes that could save someone you love,” wrote Sheriff Joe Gamble on the Talbot Goes Purple Facebook page.
He noted that every parent talks about drinking and driving and using seat belts. But almost no one is talking about Fentanyl.
He also mentioned Operation Save a Life where businesses can have a Narcan kit installed on their wall in case someone needs help. One person, who chose to remain anonymous, told a story two days ago of someone coming into the Alcoholics Anonymous Dover Street Club high. That person passed out in the back and started foaming at the mouth. Because this club has a Narcan kit, they were able to save his life before first responders could get there.
The Narcan training is pretty quick; about 10 minutes. Beth Williams, contracted through the Health Department, was giving the free training.
Food and drink was provided was provided by Jason’s Computer in Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.