FEDERALSBURG — Brittainy Simmons, Media Specialist at Federalsburg Elementary School, has been recognized as a part of the School Librarian of the Year cohort by the Maryland Association of School Librarians (MASL).
Each year, MASL names one school librarian as its School Librarian of the Year for outstanding service and achievements in the field. Due to the challenges of the 2020-21 school year, the association opted to recognize a group of school librarians, which included Simmons.
Two successes were cited in Simmons’ nomination:
While students were learning virtually during the 2020-2021 school year, Simmons delivered hundreds of books to excited students throughout the school community. She and her husband created a colorful book return box in front of the school for students to use. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the goal of building a literature-rich school community continued.
Caroline County Public Schools collaborated with Boot Up PD to strengthen computer science standards implementation. All students in K-5 have been successfully creating coding projects using Scratch and Scratch Jr. With these resources, Simmons created a fun environment where all levels of programming are welcomed and celebrated. Many students continued to use these tools after school hours, creating coding projects to share with her.
“Britt integrates school library media with computer science and is willing to try anything,” Supervisor of Instruction Katey Allis-Fisher said. “She truly understands the standards and has a way to reach children on another level through the power of reading. Britt takes the time to know her students and the community, and focuses her library collection their needs. As a colleague, she is always there to lend a hand for anyone who might need it.”
Simmons has been with CCPS for 19 years, and began her career at Federalsburg Elementary School as a fourth and fifth grade teacher. After earning a Master’s degree in School Library and Instructional Technology in 2008, she served as the librarian at Preston Elementary School until a return to Federalsburg in 2015.
The Maryland Association of School Librarians is the professional association for school librarians in the state of Maryland, and is a member of the American Association of School Librarians. The organization serves over 400 school librarians in Maryland and surrounding states.
