CHESTERTOWN — For 25 years, residents of Chestertown and beyond have been an eager audience for some of the most talented jazz musicians in the world, and on Saturday, Sept. 9, this long-standing tradition continued with an impressive lineup overlooking the picturesque Chester River.
Organized by the Garfield Center for the Arts, the Chestertown Jazz Festival brings noteworthy acts to The Mainstay in Rock Hall on Thursday night and to Wilmer Park in Chestertown on Saturday. Thursday’s concert featured Ronnie Leigh, a jazz singer who has performed worldwide with major symphony orchestras, theaters, jazz clubs, and more during his 40-year career. Saturday’s acts included the Gospel Shepherds, the Eric Byrd Trio, the Cecily Bumbray Quartet, and headliners the Brubeck Brothers.
Garfield Center Board member Mel Rapelyea, inspired by growing up in a family that had always immersed itself in gospel and jazz music, created the jazz fest in 1996.
“After moving here, I got involved with the Kent County Arts Council and started meeting local musicians, such as Jazz Johnson and Press Harding,” Rapelyea said. “We needed to raise money for the Native and African American Museum project, so the jazz festival was born as a fundraiser.”
Ticket sales cover the costs of the event and the surplus goes to the Garfield Center to fund other projects. Rapelyea enjoys bringing enriching experiences to Kent County residents, and particularly conceiving great ideas and seeing them through to fruition.
“I think anyone involved in the arts is a fun person,” says Rapelyea. “Our work is both fun and productive.”
