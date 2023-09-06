In 1986, when the Festival of Trees was a fledgling organization, Midge (Fuller) Menzies and Leslie Ware could hardly have dreamed that it would be going strong 38 years later.
Festival of Trees has been so successful that Friends of Hospice has donated over $3.7 million to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, all generated from the annual Festival of Trees event.
Each year the theme changes and events may vary, but the mission stays the same: to raise monies to benefit hospice patients and their families in Talbot County by hosting an annual fundraising event and to bring awareness to community members about Hospice Care.
Today, Midge and Leslie continue to support the event they started, serving on the board of directors as well as on various committees.
Leslie sums it up this way, “Never did Midge and I imagine that our community would embrace and support us to the extent that they did. (Festival of Trees) would not only become a part of our community for 38 years, but also raise almost $4 million that has provided compassionate care and support for the terminally ill and their families in our community.”
Presented by Friends of Hospice, the 38th Festival of Trees will take place in Easton on Nov. 25-28. This year’s Victorian theme is “Caroling, Caroling Through the Town.”
Events include Festival of Trees, which is held in the Tidewater Inn, as well as Carols by Candlelight, Santa 5K Run, a Poinsettia Sale, a Santa’s Workshop and more.
Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser for the Friends of Hospice to benefit Talbot Hospice. To get involved in any capacity, big or small, contact Festival of Trees Chairman Karla Wieland-Cherry at dkcherry4@aol.com or 410-310-8421. Prefer to help by way of a sponsorship? Visit festival-of-trees.org to learn more.
