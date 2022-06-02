CHESTERTOWN — Organizers promised that the Tea Party Festival would bounce back with a bang, and they honored that pledge.
Rain and the threat of severe storms wiped out Friday night’s block party, but the weather on Saturday and Sunday made for smooth sailing.
After being shut down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors, artisans, performers and patrons were eager to start up again.
Attendance was high — at least 5,000 on Saturday and 1,000 on Sunday — and everyone was well-behaved, according to local law enforcement.
There were 22 food vendors on Saturday, eight of whom were first-timers.
The new policy of allowing nonprofits to partner with commercial businesses successfully helped to replace several large churches that weren’t able to participate this year.
On Sunday, when the venue switched to Wilmer Park for the popular raft race and the inaugural beer fest, there were seven food vendors — twice as many as in years past.
There was a correlating increase in the number of artisans, which included about 95 on Saturday along High Street and Cross Street in downtown Chestertown.
More than 200 tickets were sold ahead of time for the beer fest. It will be brought back by popular demand in 2023; organizers already are working on booking the band, Wilson Springs Hotel.
“Despite the unfortunate cancellation of Friday night’s activities due to weather, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be perfect weather,” Thomas Hayman, president of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival, said in a written statement.
“Saturday saw the most vendors we have had on a single day of the festival,” he said. “The inaugural Chestertown Tea Party Festival Fireworks was an amazing show, with large crowds gathering along the riverfront, on boats, and across the bridge. Sunday’s BeerFest was alive with energy and saw a fantastic performance by the band Wilson Springs Hotel. The return of the Raft Race also made it feel like Tea Party weekend again.”
Hayman said the countless volunteers are invaluable to the festival’s huge success, which generates much needed revenue to local businesses and nonprofits.
It also was a return to “normalcy” after two years without the festival.
* * *
A panel of judges deemed the ShoreRiver’s float to be the top entry in the Tea Party Parade. The winner received a $125 cash prize and the perpetual Mayor’s Cup.
The other prize-winners are printed below.
FLOAT: Chestertown Christian Academy. first, $50; and Kent School, second, $35.
MARCHING UNIT: 1st battalion of New Jersey and Maryland Loyalists, first, $50; Chesapeake Caledonian Pipes and Drums, second, $35; and Sumner Hall, third, $35.
BAND: Largo High School, first, $50; Kent County High School, second, $35; and Queen Anne’s County High School, third, $35.
RIDING, WALKING UNIT: Rough Riders, first, $50; and 4th Company Brigade of Guards, second, $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.