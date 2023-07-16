“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an immersive Shakespeare experience adapted by The Perfect Storm Players, is an entertaining combination of classic Shakespeare meets “O Brother, Where Art Thou.” The stage was set up on Harrison Street across from the Tidewater Inn in Easton.
A large crowd gathers Friday, July 14, on Harrison Street in Easton to enjoy the first evening of the 19th Plein Air Easton for an immersive dramatic experience of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Palden Hamilton of Cockeysville completes a still life at Troika Gallery the Friday evening July 14 during the kickoff of the 19th Plein Air Easton. He received the Fabulous Forgeries Exhibition Judge’s Choice Award from American art historian Dr. Daniel Weiss, who recently completed his tenure as president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The same day, Weiss moved from New York City to become a full-time resident of Easton.
Peggy Ford, wife of the late John Ford of Easton, along her brother-in-law Steve Ford, announce the performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in memory of John Ford, a prominent Easton leader who loved Shakespeare and ice cream and admired Abraham Lincoln.
“Being someone who believes that sometimes a loss can be the birthplace of faith, I’m fully of the faith that John is up there somewhere with Abraham Lincoln, William Shakespeare taking a seat with a huge ice cream cone and getting ready to watch this performance,” Steve Ford said. “So John, Bill, and Abe, get ready for a raucous hour and all of you get ready for a fun time, and it’s my pleasure to introduce to you “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The Perfect Storm Players’ production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” featured John Ford’s brother Steve Ford, who is pursuing an acting career, as a character on screen. The acting company’s adaptation Shakespeare’s comedy incorporated film and interactive elements.
Amy Kreiner, at microphone, gets some assistance from actors as she announces the winners of about 35 raffle prizes donated by local businesses. Kreiner is president and CEO of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Plein Air artist Julie Rikel of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, sketches the production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” during the Nocturne Paint-out Friday evening, July 14.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
The four members of Pretty Big Deal band cover John Mellencamp’s “Free Falling” the evening of July 14 at the 19th Plein Air Easton.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Susan Stockman of St. Michaels paints a pink bear on Nora Finkner of Easton on Friday evening, July 14, during the opening of the 19th Plein Air Easton.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Art aficionados crowd the Trippe Gallery for the first evening of the 19th Plein Air Easton.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Rose Adelizzi of Oxford creates free fairy jars for kids and grownups during the opening of Plein Air Easton July 14.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
The Mueller sisters play on Harrison Street on the first evening of Plein Air Easton Friday, July 14. The street was closed between Dover and Goldsborough streets.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Garrett Richardson of Easton sketches in watercolor as she waits for Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to begin Friday, July 14.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
An actor with Perfect Storm Productions converses with a young man as bubbles swirl around them on Harrison Street.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
With the outdoor temperature at 85 degrees during the first evening of Plein Air Easton July 14, actors with The Perfect Storm Players fan themselves with props backstage.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Artists Palden Hamilton of Cockeysville, left, and Elise Phillips of Elverson, Pennsylvania, right, and Tom Phillips catch up at the Troika Gallery July 14.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
This young lady enjoys the bubble machine at Plein Air Easton’s kickoff July 14.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
EASTON — Hundreds of people gathered on Harrison Street to celebrate the beginning of a weeklong celebration of art outdoors on a very warm Friday evening, July 14, as the 19th Plein Air Easton began.
Music, a Shakespearean comedy, and artists were all part of a festive block party as the street was closed off between Dover and Goldsborough streets.
The Kick Off Street Party was sponsored by The Avalon Foundation, Easton Economic Development Corporation and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.
The event featured Gallery Walk and Talks at downtown galleries, music by Pretty Big Deal, raffle drawings, The Perfect Storm Players’ interactive performance of their own adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and a Nocturne Paint-out.
Plein Air Easton is one of the largest outdoor arts competitions in the world and is the largest plein air event in the U.S., hosted by the Easton-based Avalon Foundation. The French term “plein air” means “in the open air” and refers to the practice of painting complete works of art outdoors.
Artists will be competing for prizes and exhibits, demonstrations and art sales are scheduled. About 58 artists from around the country and region are painting throughout Talbot County from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 23.
