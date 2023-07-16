EASTON — Hundreds of people gathered on Harrison Street to celebrate the beginning of a weeklong celebration of art outdoors on a very warm Friday evening, July 14, as the 19th Plein Air Easton began.

Music, a Shakespearean comedy, and artists were all part of a festive block party as the street was closed off between Dover and Goldsborough streets.

The Kick Off Street Party was sponsored by The Avalon Foundation, Easton Economic Development Corporation and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.

The event featured Gallery Walk and Talks at downtown galleries, music by Pretty Big Deal, raffle drawings, The Perfect Storm Players' interactive performance of their own adaptation of Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and a Nocturne Paint-out.

Plein Air Easton is one of the largest outdoor arts competitions in the world and is the largest plein air event in the U.S., hosted by the Easton-based Avalon Foundation. The French term “plein air” means “in the open air” and refers to the practice of painting complete works of art outdoors.

Artists will be competing for prizes and exhibits, demonstrations and art sales are scheduled. About 58 artists from around the country and region are painting throughout Talbot County from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 23.

For more information about Plein Air Easton events, visit pleinaireaston.com/.