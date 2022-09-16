Peggy Ford watches the film crew in front of the store she works in Wednesday, Sept. 14. You can see the gaffers’ truck down Washington Street in front of the court house. First assistant cameraman, Nick Gorey, is at left. He came from Baltimore.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Moonyene S. Jackson stands in front of the camera as the director prompts the next line. Maya Elby is a production assistant at right. They are in Thompson Park in Easton on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Heather Mizeur and Moonyene S. Jackson have a few words before Jackson goes in front of the camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. The brick wall of Thompson Park became a makeshift makeup station.
EASTON — The cries of action and quiet on the set could be heard on Washington Street as a crew of 10 was busy creating an ad for Heather Mizeur’s Congressional run in the First District. There were gaffers, best boys and assistant cameramen hustling to get the perfect take. With blending brushes in hand, a make up artist made sure everyone looked great for their close up.
A couple of locals, Peggy Ford and Moonyene S. Jackson could be found on set. Ford was overseeing the shoot near the store where she was working and Jackson was a talking head in front of the camera when the shoot moved into Thompson Park.
Mizeur showed up casually dressed and had her moment in the makeup station.
“Easton is such a beautiful community and the perfect place for us to film one of many ads we are doing in this campaign. Highlighting the best of the best on the Eastern Shore and why I would be a better congressman than Andy Harris,” Mizeur said.
She is vying to lead the First Congressional District, which covers all of the Eastern Shore. Representative Andy Harris, the incumbent, has been re-elected five times since 2010.
