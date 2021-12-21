EASTON — A computer in the Talbot County Courthouse Clerk of the Court’s office caught fire Sunday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, Talbot County’s 911 center received a fire alarm notification from the Talbot County Courthouse.
Firefighters from Easton and other neighboring fire departments responded and found a computer in the clerk’s office in the North Wing of the courthouse had caught fire. The sprinkler system was activated in that part of the building, according to a press release from County Manager Clay Stamp.
The fire was extinguished, but left significant water damage primarily in the Clerk of the Court and Register of Wills offices. A smoke odor affected the rest of the North Wing, Stamp wrote.
A restoration company began damage assessment and remediation efforts Monday. The Finance Office, Talbot County Circuit Court, Clerk of the Court and Register of Wills offices were closed Monday.
According to the Talbot County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office website, the clerk’s office will be closed on Tuesday as well. All in-person court cases will be postponed, but virtual hearings will be held as scheduled.
The South Wing of the Courthouse, including the offices of Administrative Services, County Council Office, County Manager’s Office, County Attorney’s Office and Information Technology, will be open as normal.
