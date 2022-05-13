Fire damages residence in Preston

A fire that started on second-floor, back porch caused $250,000 to this residence on Fooks Avenue in Preston.

 FIRE MARSHAL'S PHOTO

PRESTON — A fire did some $250,000 in damages to a Preston residence Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

Firefighters responded to the two-story, single-family dwelling owned by Connie Boss at 107 Fooks Avenue after a neighbor reported the fire at 2:02 p.m.

Lead by Preston Volunteer Fire Company, 25 firefighters controlled the blaze in about an hour.

No injuries were reported. A smoke alarm was present, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Investigators said the fire started on the back porch of the second floor. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

