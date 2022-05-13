Fire damages shipping containers, contents

A May 5 fire caused around $300 in damages to two shipping containers at 302 Main St., Marydel.

 FIRE MARSHAL'S PHOTO

MARYDEL — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged two shipping containers on May 5.

Marydel Volunteer Fire Company responded with six firefighters to 302 Main St. at 3:33 p.m. after a passerby reported the fire. However, the fire self-extinguished before the fire department arrived.

The 8' x 20' metal shipping containers belong to U L Harman Inc., and damages were estimated at $300, according to the fire marshal’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire started on the exterior of the containers. The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

