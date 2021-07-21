REISTERSTOWN — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced awards July 14 of $4 million in federal funding made available through the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families Act (RELIEF) of 2021. MEMA will distribute these funds to 181 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments throughout the state to assist with hardship relief from COVID-19.
With assistance from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, MEMA and the Maryland Military Department advertised the availability of the special funding to the volunteer fire and EMS service in each county throughout Maryland.
“This funding provides much needed financial support to the volunteer fire service for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 during 2020,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s executive director.
Of the more than 350 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments, 181 applied for support from the RELIEF Act of 2021. The Maryland General Assembly enacted the RELIEF Act of 2021 to provide needed relief to the volunteer fire service as a result of the loss of fund-raising revenue during the past year. “We are grateful to the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan for helping to make this funding a reality,” Strickland added.
Five applicants from Caroline County were awarded $88,116.96, broken down as follows: Denton VFC, $18,879.99; Goldsboro VFC, $30,084; Greensboro VFC, $11,621.92; Preston VFC, $18,262.13; and Ridgely VFD, $9,268.93.
In Dorchester, $74,071.99 went to six applicants: Church Creek VFD, $13,822.45; Hoopers Island VFC, $17,726.38; Hurlock VFD, $13,809.64; Lakes and Straits VFC, $10,236.55; Neck District VFC, $7,614.31; and Vienna VFC, $10,862.66.
In Kent County, $46,621.50 was awarded between five applicants: Betterton VFC, $6,599.10; Chestertown VFC, $7,605.19; Community Fire Co. of Millington, $13,167.88; Galena VFD, $9,980.41; and Kennedyville VFC, $9,268.93.
There were only two applicants from Queen Anne’s County: Church Hill VFC, awarded $3,960 and Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC, $9,493.89, for a total of $13,453.89.
In Talbot County, five applicants received grants for a total of $120,346.14: Easton VFD, $22,445.07; Oxford Fire Co., $28,386.03; St. Michaels Fire Dept., $24,067.87; Tilghman VFD, $32,108.53; and Trappe VFC, $13,338.64
