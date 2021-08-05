EASTON — Local fire departments still need help.
A recent round of federal grant funding for fire departments has not changed the fact that three local ones are still struggling with how to offset some of the budget shortfalls that were lost during the pandemic — all three departments received less than half of the money they needed from the government.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department has lost more than $100,000 of their budget to date because of canceled fundraising initiatives, while both Oxford and St. Michaels departments are down roughly $70,000 each.
All three received federal stimulus money ranging from $20,000 to $28,000 from the most recent COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress.
Statewide, in rural areas with smaller populations fire departments are struggling to fund daily operations and pay for expenses, even as they respond to the same or a higher number of service calls and emergencies. They also face an uncertain future for crucial public fundraising events with the Delta variant spreading in the U.S., threatening more restrictions in daily life.
EVFD was granted $22,445 in April, which makes up for little more than 22% of what it lost. “Any bit helps in making up the shortcomings and losses that we have experienced due to cancellation of fundraising events, but that’s a small percentage of our overall fundraising losses,” said Treasurer Chris Hash.
EVFD had to cancel its chicken barbecue, bingo nights and an annual beerfest last October, as well as decrease the scale of their 5K race, golf tournament and other events. Currently they are holding a fund drive and encourage donations online.
EVFD responds to an average of 1,000 service calls annually, and costs in excess of $1 million to operate the volunteer organization. The recent federal money is slated to be used to purchase a new ambulance, but likely won’t go toward any outstanding operating costs.
“We were certainly hoping for more,” Hash said of the federal money.
In the application process, MEMA used a formula of giving each department $5,000, including additional funds, which total around a quarter of the money they were estimated to have lost.
Hash said the formula didn’t work out fairly for EVFD, since smaller departments like Tilghman’s won more than $32,000, although they take half or less service calls than Easton, and have lower operating expenses.
Even with the Delta variant spreading, and mask mandates coming back in some areas of the country, EVFD plans to hold its 29th annual golf tournament on Sept. 18 and their beerfest on Oct. 2. If they aren’t able to hold those again, the fire department would be put in a tough spot.
“If the effects of COVID continue, we would hope there would be another round of stimulus grants for public safety,” Hash said.
Local organizations in Talbot County, including the ones interviewed for this article, along with departments in Trappe and Cordova, first raised the alarm about financial shortfalls last year when fundraisers — the primary tool for fire companies to raise money- since they only receive some funding from their counties were canceled.
In July, state officials sent more than $1 million in grants from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, through the U.S. Congress’s latest COVID-19 relief bill.
Grants went to 52 fire departments in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, including five in Talbot County: Oxford, St. Michaels, Tilghman, Trappe and Easton fire departments, which collectively gained more than $120,000.
Chris Thomas, the president of St. Michaels Fire Department, said the $24,067 his department received only covered expenses incurred from last year, adding the organization needed the money back then. The new money won’t cover any current expenditures.
Thomas says they were able to raise $175,000 to date through a fund drive and local donations. “More important than any grant, is that our community is taking care of us — we’re lucky we have a generous population in our community.”
The department has now resumed those events. But if the community hadn’t stepped up to donate through the fund drive last year, St. Michaels would have been far worse off. “People’s hearts were just bigger,” Thomas added.
With 66 active members, St. Michaels Fire Department is one of the largest volunteer organizations in the county, and responds to an average of 400 calls annually. While last year’s service calls were down slightly during the pandemic, that was mostly due to a lack of check-up and nuisance calls because more people were home, according to Thomas — but emergency calls were up.
Looking ahead, he’s not concerned about future limitations on his events because of community support. “I’m less worried about getting out of this pandemic than I am about making sure we’re operationally doing the right thing.”
Oxford Fire Company won $28,386. Tim Kearns, the president, said the money is maybe half of what they would typically bring in but he would use the small portion of money to keep the lights on.
Oxford has returned to hosting chicken barbeques and pancake breakfasts. Kearns is confident that he will recoup his losses, and things will come back for the department, despite the Delta variant driving up positive COVID cases across the country for the first time since last spring.
{p class=”p1”}”Oxford typically has not been a hotbed of COVID infections,” he said, “but we’ll wait and see.”
