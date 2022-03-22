DENTON — A family of five, including an 8-month-old baby, was displaced by a fire Saturday morning in Denton.
Firefighters, under the lead of Denton Volunteer Fire Department, responded just before 8 a.m. to 1108 Camp Road to find Horace “Bernie” and Carol Wells’ one-story, single family residence in flames.
Carol was the only one home at the time of the fire, and she sustained minor burn injuries attempting to save the family’s pets, which perished in the blaze.
A firefighter also sustained minor injuries in the fire but refused medical treatment, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office.
It took 34 firefighters some 35 minutes to control the blaze. A smoke alarm was present but did not activate, according to the fire marshal’s report.
Damages were estimated at $160,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents. Family members posted on social media that they lost everything but the clothes they were wearing Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Cross responded and is actively assisting the family, according to the fire marshal’s office. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with immediate expenses. To donate, go to gofundme.com and search Wells House Fire. Donations are also being collected at Greater Impact Church in Greensboro.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
