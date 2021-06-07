EASTON — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged a shed and two state vehicles in Easton June 5.
Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a passerby’s 911 call at 6:49 p.m. reporting the fully involved vehicle fire at 28712 Glebe Road in Easton.
The complex holds offices for the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot Partnership and the Whalen Company, among others.
It took just over an hour for 26 firefighters to control the blaze, which destroyed a 10x10 shed and two Maryland Department of Agriculture vehicles parked at the location of the fire.
The fire is believed to have originated in a pick-up truck. The two vehicles were unoccupied at the time.
Damages to the structure are estimated at $40,000.
After extinguishing the fire, crew members found multiple containers of pesticides involved and declared a hazmat incident, according to a Facebook release from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. The investigation was then turned over to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The official cause of the fire is under investigation, but will be looked into this week, according to Caryn McMahon, chief deputy at the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
