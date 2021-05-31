PRINCESS ANNE — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a large poultry house at an Eastern Shore farm in Somerset County early Monday morning.
The fire was reported on Dublin Road at 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
The fire swept through a poultry house in a farm owned by Lintt Tran, according to the fire marshal.
The fire destroyed the chicken house causing $16,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.
It took fifteen firefighters 45 minutes to control the blaze. A neighbor first reported the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.