Responders work to put out a fire at Kirby & Associates.
CENTREVILLE— At 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Goodwill Fire Company responded to a fire a one-story, multi-unit commercial building at 206 Banjo Lane.
The fire was in Unit A, occupied by Kirby & Associates Inc., a local vacuum cleaning system supplier. The building is owned by J&C Rental Properties LLC.
The fire was discovered by a passerby. It took 45 firefighters about an hour to control the blaze. Investigators said the fire started in an interior closet; the cause remains to be determined.
No injuries were reported. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office noted the lack of smoke or fire alarms or sprinkler systems within the building.
Damages are estimated at $70,000.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
