ELDORADO — A local volunteer firefighter paid tribute to the emergency responders who died responding to the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks with a 110-story climb of his own on a silo in Eldorado.
Vance Monroe is a farmer for a living, but he said he became a volunteer with Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company because he wanted to “give back to the community.”
On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Monroe donned his firefighting gear and made 21 trips up and down the exterior spiral stairway of a large grain silo.
Monroe got the inspiration for the memorial climb from other firefighters who pay homage to the heroes from FDNY who rushed into the Twin Towers to try to rescue those trapped in the fiery inferno.
He said the challenge is commonly completed in a gym on a stair climbing exercise machine. Noting the distinct lack of a gyms in the north Dorchester area, Monroe said he solution was obvious: “Being a farmer, we have our own private gym.”
In lieu of a stair climber, Monroe donned his bunker gear, helmet, respirator and air tank, and made his way up the stairs, under the watchful and supportive eyes of family and friends.
He said the difficulty of going down the 1,200 steps in addition to going up the 1,200 steps later made him reflect even more sharply on the loss of the 343 lives of the FDNY men who subjected themselves to danger to saves others’ lives.
Monroe also wore a red bandana, a tribute to a volunteer firefighter and former Boston College lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who was at his job as an equities trader in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when the hijacked jet struck, and who helped others to safety down the stairwell, then ran back up the stairs to help others.
Crowther covered his nose and mouth with a red bandana to block the smoke as he rescued as many as 18 people before he was killed in the skyscraper’s eventual collapse.
The climb was difficult, and Monroe had a particularly hard time about halfway through, but he was determined to finish his tribute. He said he plans to do the climb again next year in memory of the gallant New York responders.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.