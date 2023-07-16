A “bonding dinner” hosted by Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department member Allan Taublib (fourth from left, in black shirt), was held recently at the firehouse. Taublib said, “These volunteer firefighters and EMT’s are my heroes, and I try to tell and show them that all the time!” He’s been fixing dinners like this for them at least once a month since January. Taublib was presented the President’s Award in 2021 for the member making the biggest impact within the fire department.
Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Allan Taublib waves to those lined along the parade route during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade, held Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
GRASONVILLE — Members of the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department are heroes. That’s the message Allan Taublib wants people to know about the department he joined several years ago.
“They all have regular jobs and families, and they’re still on call outside of that — 24/7, 365 days a year, ready to serve their neighbors. Who does that?” Taublib asked.
Taublib is a retired government worker, raised in Brooklyn, New York.
“I tell them they’re my heroes,” he said. “They’ll leave their families on Christmas day to go fight a fire or help someone in distress. I want people to know what great people these volunteer firefighters are.”
Starting this past January, with the support of his wife, Caryn, Taublib fixes simple dinners for fire department members. He calls it “a bonding experience.”
“When I was a kid growing up in Brooklyn,” he said, “I walked by the local fire department there, and often smelled such wonderful aromas coming out of the firehouse. Someone was cooking a meal for the firefighters there. They’d sometimes invite me in to eat with them. The food was fantastic.”
He noted he sees many of the volunteer firefighters eating fast food.
“I don’t think that’s healthy for them, Taublib said. “So, I decided I’d fix dinners for them, once a month.”
So far he has kept the meals simple and inexpensive. With no funding, Taublib let the firefighters know he would have to charge them $5 per meal to cover the costs. He’s cooked at least six meals so far.
“I want everyone to know”, he added, “this is not about me. It’s about my heroes. I want them to know they’re loved and appreciated for what they do.”
“My biggest concern to to help this fire department raise funds to build the new firehouse they’ve had plans for, for many years”, he said. “I know there have been donations made over time to make this goal come to fruition, but we still have a long way to go to be able to pay off the loan the fire department is receiving. I’m asking the community to step up to help these firefighters be ready to serve their community better, and realize how much they already do.”
Taublib wants the community to know there is a junior member program for youth ages 14 years and up. The fire department is always looking for new members to become firefighters, EMT’s, administrative staff and auxiliary members.
Taublib has been an asset to the community in many ways since he and his wife moved here. He and his wife have in past years organized Texas Hold’em fundraising events to support disabled veterans and been involved helping with fly fishing events for disabled veterans with Project Healing Waters. Several years ago, Taublib organized seasonal crafts fairs at the firehouse to help raise funds for the building fund. For that, he received the President’s Award in 2022.
At the Grasonville fire department, Taublib has found a second home, attempting to honor his “heroes.”
