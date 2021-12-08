Fire

CORDOVA — Multiple fire departments are currently fighting a fire in a house Wednesday afternoon on the 11700 block of Blades Road in Cordova.

An eyewitness reported heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the structure, and an emergency responder confirmed flames.

Multiple tankers were requested, and around 2:45 p.m., a request was sent for additional manpower.

The situation was declared under control at around 3:09 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.