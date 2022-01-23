CHESTERTOWN — A steady stream of vehicles drove through Washington Square shopping center Saturday morning, slowing down and in some cases stopping when they came to the burned-out shell of a general merchandise discount store and the heavily damaged nail salon next to it.
Fire whipped through the strip mall in the 800-block of Washington Avenue on Friday night, destroying Family Dollar and temporarily shuttering the four other occupied rental spaces.
Kim’s Nails & Salon, located next to Family Dollar, sustained heavy fire damage.
Beverly’s Family Restaurant, the popular diner located adjacent to the nail salon, sustained smoke and water damage but avoided fire damage due to the fire wall between the eatery and salon, according to the owner’s daughter.
A Sherwin Williams paint store and Pip’s Liquors, located on the far end of the mini mall, were not damaged but remain closed until electric service is restored.
No injuries were reported in what ultimately escalated to a three-alarm blaze.
About 100 firefighters from Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Cecil counties in Maryland and Clayton and Marydel companies in Delaware responded, in addition to the Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad and Kent County EMS.
At the height of the firefighting operation, access to the entire Washington Square shopping center was blocked off by law enforcement.
There was heavy smoke in the immediate area, which includes the Foxley Manor neighborhood.
Investigators from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal were on the scene Friday night and returned Saturday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The first alarm sounded at 7:48 p.m. for a working structure fire at the Family Dollar store, located at 13 Washington Square.
Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company Chief John “Otis” Darling was first on the scene. He happened to be eating dinner at Luisa’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in the shopping center.
Darling reported he could see heavy smoke coming from the Family Dollar store.
Ambulance 8-1 and Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad arrived soon after at the rear of the building, and also reported heavy smoke there.
The crew on the first arriving Chestertown engine forced entry through the back door and was immediately confronted with heavy fire, which volunteers knocked down, according to a VFC spokesman.
Operating in zero visibility conditions, the crew did not get any relief from the intense heat.
“Using a TIC (Thermal Imaging Camera, which uses infrared technology to find and measure heat) the room was scanned to get a sense of where the fire was. When the TIC was pointed towards the ceiling, it measured a temperature close to 1,000° Fahrenheit, indicating heavy fire in the roof space,” the fire company posted on its Facebook page.
At that point, the decision was made to back out of the building as metal roof trusses exposed to that kind of heat quickly lose integrity.
Not long after the Chestertown VFC crew backed out, the roof across the entire back of the store collapsed, “right where this crew had been operating,” according to the Facebook post.
With interior firefighting operations scuttled, Darling directed a “master stream” operation, along with exterior manned hose lines.
At the height of the operation, there were multiple elevated master streams playing from aerial equipment, along with two ground-based master streams in operation.
A Chestertown VFC spokesman estimated the total fire flow (amount of water flowing at one time) to be 1,500 gallons per minute, putting a strain on the municipal water system.
At the direction of Darling, Kent Dispatch 911 notified the town about the lower water pressure at the scene. Chestertown Utilities Supervisor Bob Sipes went immediately to the water works on North Kent Street, where he kicked on the pump, according to officials.
Until the water pressure issue was resolved, a tanker shuttle was set up, bringing water from another part of town. This sated the demand for water until the auxiliary pump was engaged.
Once the main body of fire had been knocked down, crews were able to re-enter the building, cautiously. They avoided the rear of the building, due to the collapsed roof.
The extensive icing around the fire scene created a slip and fall hazard. The Maryland State Highway Administration sent salt trucks and crew, and Joey Unruh of Sharp Lawn & Tree provided salt and ice melt.
The Ridgely VFC in Caroline County brought its canteen, supplying warm food and drinks for the firefighters.
