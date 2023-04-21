EASTON — Any fire company or individual fire company member is invited to attend a major fire simulation exercise to be held in St. Michaels on Sunday, April 23, by the Maryland State Firemen’s Association in conjunction with St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the briefing starts at 8 a.m. at The Calhoun MEBA School located at 27050 St. Michael’s Road in Easton.
The exercise is intended to simulate a major fire in the historic area of downtown St. Michael’s or any similar town that quickly overwhelms the town’s hydrant system, and requires quick thinking to overcome water supply limitations and supply the required fire flow needed to knock down and suppress the fire.
Organizers plan to focus on obtaining maximum flow from the hydrant system, as well as quickly setting up an efficient relay of water from the river, using advanced drafting techniques, and at least one large capacity fire boat to supply land companies.
This will be a unique opportunity for both new and experienced drivers and pump operators to practice advanced and basic drafting, heavy water relay pumping, aerial apparatus supply, as well as trouble shooting water supply issues as they arise, as well as focusing on out of the box solutions.
Participants will draft with multiple lengths, as well as dual and triple intakes. Attendees are encouraged to rotate through the drill if they choose, to see as much as possible.
Any fire company, or individual member, may attend. — the drill is not exclusive to Talbot County companies.
Anyone interested in participating should email the Rural Water Supply Committee at msfaruralwaterdrills@gmail.com, and last minute registrations are allowed.
Information requested when registering is: fire company name; contact person name, cell phone and email; unit or units that will be brought, including pump, tank and hose capacity; estimated number of members that will attend; and any special requests, including new drivers that need pump time.
