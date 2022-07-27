PRESTON — Grain bin deaths are a horrible mixture of heat, suffocation and compression in a dark dusty space. The difference between saving a farmer and tragedy can be a matter of minutes. Farmers go in their silos with shovels to loosen up stuck grain. Like quick sand, the grain can suck them down particularly if the augers down below are turned on. The more they struggle, the more they can get subsumed.

