PRESTON — Grain bin deaths are a horrible mixture of heat, suffocation and compression in a dark dusty space. The difference between saving a farmer and tragedy can be a matter of minutes. Farmers go in their silos with shovels to loosen up stuck grain. Like quick sand, the grain can suck them down particularly if the augers down below are turned on. The more they struggle, the more they can get subsumed.
On July 20, more than 25 local firefighters from Federalsburg and Preston trained in how to save someone trapped in a grain bin. As part of the training that was sponsored by the Maryland Soybean Board, the Preston Volunteer Fire Company will have the equipment to make the save.
A large trailer with a simulated corn bin was parked in the firehouse. The trainer, Dan Neenan, director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, gave a lecture and then a safety harnesses on demo with the firefighters. Twelve participants got a chance to physically work with the tube, and a few got to feel what it would be like to be buried by corn.
According to the Maryland Farm Bureau website, “Dan Neenan, director of NECAS, travels with a state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulator and rescue tube to the winning locations to conduct the training session. Loaded on a 20-foot trailer and able to hold approximately 100 bushels of grain, the simulator is the perfect training ground.”
Neenan said, “I can tell you that 209 tubes have been delivered with the contest, and 68 more will be delivered this year.”
Danielle Farace, executive director of the Maryland Soybean Board, said, “We want to protect these farmers within the state of Maryland. We are partnering with Nationwide to award the rescue tube to the Preston Volunteer Fire Company so that we help save farmers’ lives and decrease entrapments in grain bins.”
She also wrote in an email, “I know that Centreville, Maryland, received a tube last year and Friendsville, Maryland, a few years ago, there may have been others over the years as well. This year, there are eight tubes being awarded in the state by a number of partners.”
She went on to say that eight other such tubes have been placed around Maryland this year. Each one costs $5,000. They use the soybean checkoff dollars that come from farmer investment to pay for the tubes. Maryland Soybean pays Nationwide to supply the tubes and the training.
“Nationwide has the mobile training vehicle that has the pit that really demonstrates how to use the equipment so the firemen are prepared when they encounter this situation. Grain entrapment can happen so incredibly quickly,” said Farace.
They are offering three parts. The training which is hands on and exhaustive. The tube is a metal segmented enclosure that is fitted around the person who is trapped in the bin, one panel at a time. There is also an auger that connected to an electric hand drill. The drill spins the auger and the grain pours out of the tube, which leaves the person inside no longer be trapped.
“It is a service we’ll provide to our farming community. It is a no brainer. We have to get some harnesses and ropes so that we have everything on the truck. With COVID, we should have everything by fall or first of the year. We are pricing it out now,” said Preston Fire Chief Troy Plutschak.
Plutschak said that Goodwill Fire Company in Centreville already has a tube and that the training is going to Hebron and Seaford next. He also highlighted two local farmers, Matt Taylor and Greg Turner, who nominated Preston to receive the training.
“This is protecting myself, my help and somebody else who is jammed up. It is a good tool. I am glad the fire company was fortunate enough to get nominated. I sent a couple of emails in to Nationwide” (to nominate the Preston Fire Company), said Turner, who operates Gregory N. Turner Farms in Preston.
The mobile training unit came all the way from Iowa. Grain bin entrapment is just as much a problem in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana as it is in Maryland. Neenan has done 60 such trainings across the nation this year.
Purdue University estimates that approximately 15-20 flowing grain-related suffocations occur each year in the U.S., along with numerous other undocumented partial entrapments. The record year was 2010 when 59 fatal incidents were documented, or approximately one each week. Most entrapments occur in the Midwest Corn Belt, but have been documented in more than 20 states and several Canadian provinces.
