CAMBRIDGE — Thunders, booms and sizzles resounded over the Choptank River in Cambridge for the annual fireworks display on Tuesday.
Sophia Gonzalez sat on the grass at Long Wharf Park to watch the show with her family. She enjoyed the finale of the show the most.
“You can see everything,” she said of the bright, fast-paced end to the show.
As the array of colorful fireworks shot into the air from Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh, spectators, including Gonzalez, could be heard “Woah”-ing and “wow”-ing along the water.
Before the show began, families and friend groups filled in along the water at Long Wharf Park to watch the display. Some came from as close as down the street while others came from as far as the West Coast.
Christina Smith, who was at the park to see the show, lives in Texas. Smith, who is originally from the area, said she is in town visiting family and friends.
Smith’s friend Laura Weldon lives just down the street from the park. Weldon has been coming to the Long Wharf Park to see Cambridge’s annual firework show for the last 27 years — partially because she doesn’t have to worry about finding a parking space.
“To me, the length of the show and the quality of the show is like what you would see in a bigger city like Baltimore,” Weldon said.
Katie and Woody Smith, along with their son, Henry,, try to come out to see the fireworks in Cambridge every year. They live in Petaluma, California, but visit Woody’s parents on the Eastern Shore every year.
“We think [the fireworks] are incredible, and they’re much better than the ones that we have where we live, so we always make sure we overlap the Fourth of July here,” Katie said.
While some sat on the docks or in the grass waiting for the fireworks to begin, others sat in boats on the river.
Diane Jenkins spent her time waiting for the fireworks fishing from a bench right on the Choptank.
“I figured, while you’re waiting, put a line on,” Jenkins said.
As the sun set, children twirled sparklers in the air. Smaller fireworks being set off could be heard in the distance. By the time the show began, an armada of boats had spread out in the water.
The fireworks started around 9:30 p.m. once the night sky had set in, replacing the pink, fluffy clouds sitting over the river.
Lucas Condon, of Trappe, said he most liked the fireworks that look a little bit like weeping willow trees once they’ve burst.
“The one where it kind of blew up but went out and curved down,” he explained.
When the fireworks seemed to end a little before 10 p.m., people clapped and boat’s honked. This set off a loud, fast and dazzling finale, Sophia Gonzalez’s favorite part.
