EASTON — Students were met with smiles and the warm welcomes of staff members as they arrived at Easton Elementary School for the Talbot County Public School first day of school on Monday, Aug. 28.
“First day!” was the opt-repeated phrase, with variations on the theme, as teachers and administrators connected with the students, some of whom the grown-ups evidently knew from previous time at the school, and other kids whose wide-eyed looks of curiosity spoke to the newness of their matriculations. Handshakes and high fives were aplenty as well.
The staff members tasked with arrival duty performed their duties of greetings and ensuring safe transit from school buses, private cars and sidewalks leading from nearby residences.
Talbot County Public Schools superintendent Sharon Pepukayi and Board of Education member Amy Dodson were on hand at the school to welcome students.
“It’s energizing, I think. People everywhere, smile, some tears, but I think it’s a new beginning,” Pepukayi said. “It’s another year to start again, or to continue the good things that we’re doing. Just a full day of energy.”
“It’s very exciting, especially as a parent,” Dodson said, having dropped her three kids off before greeting other students to their place of learning. “I’m also very excited as a school board member to see Dr. Pepukayi’s vision, because she’s doing a great job. We’re very happy with her as our superintendent, and she’s got a lot of good plans for our school system.”
First grader Jackson Follett arrived for his first day ever at Easton Elementary School with a excitement and a dash of healthy and understandable nerves.
Jackson’s mom, Danielle, was not only dropping him off, but was similarly coming to her first day at Easton Elementary, where she will working as an instructional assistant. The Folletts recently moved to Easton, where Danielle grew up, and she said she is continuing her education at Chesapeake College.
After the kids all arrived, the staff members filtered back inside, ready to continue the next part of the day’s schedule in their mission of educating and preparing the students.
