First human monkeypox case reported in Caroline County

DENTON — The Caroline County Health Department has been notified of a human monkeypox virus infection in a Caroline County resident. Human monkeypox is a rare but serious illness related to smallpox but is significantly milder. The individual has received treatment and is recovering. They remain in isolation and the Health Department has begun the contact tracing process to notify close contacts of potential exposure.
“The current risk of transmission to the general public is believed to be low,” said Health Officer Robin Cahall. “At this time, we recommend that our residents educate themselves about the signs and symptoms of human monkeypox and exercise hygiene measures, like washing their hands, that can help prevent the spread of the virus.”
Human monkeypox is spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluid, respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact like kissing, and contact with items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. Pregnant individuals can also transmit the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
Symptoms of human monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Additionally, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, chest, feet, genitals, or anus, can be a symptom of human monkeypox. Monkeypox rashes go through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Some infected individuals may get the rash first, followed by other symptoms, while others only experience the rash.
To avoid getting monkeypox, avoid close contact and touching an individual infected with the virus. Additionally, you should not share bedding, towels, clothing, utensils and dishes with an infected individual. As always, strong hygiene measures like frequent and thorough hand washing are important in preventing illness.
Individuals who believe they were exposed to monkeypox or have an illness that could be monkeypox should isolate from others and contact their health care provider immediately to be evaluated and obtain testing. Caroline County residents without a provider or insurance should contact the Health Department at 410-479-8000. Human monkeypox vaccine and treatments are not available through routine providers, though the health department can assist with coordinating these resources.
The first case of monkeypox in Maryland was reported June 16. Since then, 46 cases have been reported in Maryland, according to the CDC.
