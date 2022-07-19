First human monkeypox case reported in Caroline County

DENTON — The Caroline County Health Department has been notified of a human monkeypox virus infection in a Caroline County resident. Human monkeypox is a rare but serious illness related to smallpox but is significantly milder. The individual has received treatment and is recovering. They remain in isolation and the Health Department has begun the contact tracing process to notify close contacts of potential exposure.

