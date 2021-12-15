Tornado relief

Everything from cleaning supplies to food and clothing is needed to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

GRASONVILLE — First Light For First Responders is collecting donations for a deployment to Kentucky to assist with tornado victims.

“We have joined forces with The Lions Club, Delmarva Wifi, Delaware Helping Warriors Outside and Wyoming Millwork Company to grow our caravan,” said FLFR founder and CEO Justin Davis. “We are currently collecting items listed below. More drop-off locations will be added to our Facebook page and website as they come available.

“Please donate if you can. If you are unable, then please share the information with your circle of friends and family.”

Kentucky Disaster Relief Collection

Items needed include:

Blankets

Pillows

Bottled water

Canned food (preferably pop top) & Can openers

Single packaged snacks

Clothes

Baby food and formula

Bottles/ sippy cups

Baby wipes

Diapers

Plastic utensils

Plastic cups

Paper plates and bowls

Paper towels

Shoes and socks

Hand sanitizer

Face coverings

Toys

Small stuffed animals

Coloring books and crayons

Toiletries

Garbage bags

Plastic storage bins

Gloves

Masks

Safety glasses

Buckets

Mops

All types of cleaning supplies

All types of building materials

Tools

Extension cords

Generators

If donating used items, please make sure they are like new. If donating clothes, they must be washed, folded, sorted and labeled by size.

First Light for First Responders also will be accepting gift cards (national chains only) to pass out to those in need and to assist with fuel costs.

Donations may be dropped off in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Talbot counties:

Chester: Pourhouse Pub, 205-A Tackle Circle; and Massage By Jess, 109 Country Day Road.

Centreville: Edwards Pharmacy, 102 S. Commerce St.

Chestertown: Delmarva Wifi, 932 Washington Ave.

Easton: Key One, 101 Marlboro Ave., Suite 14, between the Amish Market and Rite Aid.

Donation link:

https://gofund.me/4e337722

For more information, go online to www.flffr.org.

Davis may be reached at 410-829-2821.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.