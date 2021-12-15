GRASONVILLE — First Light For First Responders is collecting donations for a deployment to Kentucky to assist with tornado victims.
“We have joined forces with The Lions Club, Delmarva Wifi, Delaware Helping Warriors Outside and Wyoming Millwork Company to grow our caravan,” said FLFR founder and CEO Justin Davis. “We are currently collecting items listed below. More drop-off locations will be added to our Facebook page and website as they come available.
“Please donate if you can. If you are unable, then please share the information with your circle of friends and family.”
Kentucky Disaster Relief Collection
Items needed include:
Blankets
Pillows
Bottled water
Canned food (preferably pop top) & Can openers
Single packaged snacks
Clothes
Baby food and formula
Bottles/ sippy cups
Baby wipes
Diapers
Plastic utensils
Plastic cups
Paper plates and bowls
Paper towels
Shoes and socks
Hand sanitizer
Face coverings
Toys
Small stuffed animals
Coloring books and crayons
Toiletries
Garbage bags
Plastic storage bins
Gloves
Masks
Safety glasses
Buckets
Mops
All types of cleaning supplies
All types of building materials
Tools
Extension cords
Generators
If donating used items, please make sure they are like new. If donating clothes, they must be washed, folded, sorted and labeled by size.
First Light for First Responders also will be accepting gift cards (national chains only) to pass out to those in need and to assist with fuel costs.
Donations may be dropped off in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Talbot counties:
Chester: Pourhouse Pub, 205-A Tackle Circle; and Massage By Jess, 109 Country Day Road.
Centreville: Edwards Pharmacy, 102 S. Commerce St.
Chestertown: Delmarva Wifi, 932 Washington Ave.
Easton: Key One, 101 Marlboro Ave., Suite 14, between the Amish Market and Rite Aid.
