GRASONVILLE — First Light For First Responders is currently collecting donations for deployment to Florida and other affected areas to assist with victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization has joined forces with Lions Club International to grow the relief effort.
"We are currently collecting items listed below. More drop-off locations will be added to our Facebook page and website as they come available. Please donate if you can," said Justin Davis, founder and president of First Light for First Responders. "If you are unable, then please share the information with your circle of friends and family."
Most current collection items needed include:
Blankets (New or gently used dry cleaned and packaged)
Pillows (New)
Bottled water
Canned food (preferably pop top) & Can openers ( Check expiration dates)
Single packaged snacks
Clothes (New or gently used, clean, sorted by size/gender and boxed only - No exceptions)
Baby food and formula (Check expirations)
Bottles/sippy cups (New)
Baby wipes ( No open packages)
Diapers (No open packages)
Pet food (No open packages)
Plastic utensils
Plastic cups
Paper plates and bowls
Paper towels
Shoes & socks (New or gently used, clean, sorted by size/gender and boxed only. No exceptions)
Hand sanitizer
Face coverings
Toys (New in box)
Small stuffed animals (New in box)
Coloring books and crayons (New)
Toiletries
Garbage bags
Plastic storage bins (New or gently used. No cracks or missing lids)
Gloves
Masks
Safety glasses
All types of cleaning supplies
All types of building materials
Sleeping bags
Tarps
Tools
Tents
Extension cords
Generators
"To our first responder brothers and sisters, if your department has anything that you would be able to donate to other affected departments, please message or call us to arrange pickup," Davis added.
He emphasized that any gently used items donated must be cleaned, sorted and labeled by size and gender and boxed. No bags.
"There is nothing worse than arriving at a donation center and having them refuse to take items," he said.
First Light for First Responders also will be accepting gift cards (national or Florida based chains only) to pass out to those in need.
Current Drop-off locations:
CENTREVILLE: Edwards Pharmacy, 102 S. Commerce St.
CHESTER: Annapolis Boat Sales, 1623 Postal Road; Pourhouse Pub, 205-A Tackle Circle; and Massage By Jess, 109 Country Day Road.
DENTON: Caroline County YMCA, 40 Denton Plaza.
EASTON: Ganders Car Wash, 8575 Commerce Dr.; Key One, 101 Marlboro Ave., Suite 14 (between the Amish Market and Rite Aid).
HURLOCK: Preston Ford, 4313 Preston Road.
STEVENSVILLE: United Communities VFD, 9406 Romancoke Road; Island Lawn Care, 223 Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donation link to assist First Light for First Responders with travel costs:
