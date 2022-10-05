CENTREVILLE — Pam Clark Edwards is gradually losing her mobility, but her own ALS diagnosis is mobilizing her, as well as her family and many friends, to “Walk to Defeat ALS” on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The event is a first for the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Organized with the ALS Association of DC/MD/VA, the Mid-Shore ALS team is inviting the wider Eastern Shore community to join the fundraising effort. The walk begins a 9 a.m. at the Route 18 Park, 4-H Park Road, Centreville. However, anyone can donate to the cause (see below).
Edwards, 68, was diagnosed with the disease in February 2021. The Centreville native has always been a “doer,” and that character trait keeps her going even in the face of the disease that’s robbing her of her independence.
According to the ALS Association’s website als.org, “(A)myotrophic lateral sclerosis is an always fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person’s brain loses connection to the muscles.”
For years it was known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after it ended the career of the famous New York Yankees baseball player in 1939. French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot discovered ALS in 1869.
Edwards reflected on the choice of the word “defeat” to describe the ALS’s efforts and supporters’ walking to raise money to conquer the disease.
“It is a fight. I mean, it literally is every day,” Edwards said.
Her friend Connie Dean is a volunteer for Compass Hospice and is taking ALS training. “The little movements that we take for granted are a real effort for her every minute of the day. Just like picking up your foot,” she said.
“Putting your shoes on, getting dressed,” added Edwards’ mother June Clark. “Those are major accomplishments.”
“She gets upset with me if I pull her pants up and they’re crooked,” Fred Edwards said, laughing.
“He never thought he’d have to be dealing with this, that’s for sure,” Pam Edwards said.
Their daughters Morgan Edwards and Meredith Kulbacki are deeply involved in planning the walk and supporting their mom. Their team is called Pam’s Praying Pineapples — a nod to their mom’s faith and appreciation for the colonial symbol of hospitality.
Raised on a farm outside Centreville, Edwards and her husband Fred live on a corner of the home farm.
The Edwardses have four grandchildren ranging in age from 5 months to 6 years old. The older kids “have their little jobs, whether it’s holding the door so I can get out, or (placing the) hand assist handle for the car where it needs to be.” The grandchildren all will be participating in the walk.
Edwards has spent a lifetime serving others. Even now, she’s participating in clinical trials through the Johns Hopkins ALS Clinic in Baltimore, where she receives treatment twice a month now.
“The trial I’m on now is a drug that they hope will sustain the strength of the muscles and respiratory muscles,” Edwards said. “The first three months you don’t know if you’re on the drug or the placebo.” She has been on the drug since mid-September.
On Sept. 29, the FDA approved an investigational drug, AMX0035, “designed to slow disease progression by slowing or preventing motor neuron cell death. Motor neurons are the cells that die in ALS,” according to als.org.
No diagnostic test detects the incurable disease. Instead, “the diagnosis of ALS is primarily based on the symptoms and signs the physician observes in the patient and a series of tests to rule out other diseases,” according to the website answerals.org. The average life expectancy following diagnosis is two to five years.
“Anything I can do to either help myself or to help others, I am going to do it,” Edwards said. “It’s cool stuff they’re doing over there.”
Family members, neighbors and friends are now giving back to the retired educator and active member of Centreville United Methodist Church. She taught fifth grade and was a counselor at Centreville Middle School, her “second home” during her 38-year career in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. At her church, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on several committees.
Last year, Pam and Fred’s daughters organized the first walk following the diagnosis in February 2021. Their team of about 40 walkers raised over $10,000 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
“Our mom has served her community for over 50 years through church, her work in the school system, and her desire to help wherever she can,” Edward’s daughters stated on a poster promoting the Oct. 23 event.
“We have the most wonderful community here, between friends and family,” Edwards said. “They just have been with me from the beginning. I mean, they will do anything, help with anything.”
“It’s hard for her to ask for help,” Clark said. “I know — I’m the same way.”
“That’s what family and friends are for. And our slogan has been ‘one day at a time.’ We take one day at a time,” Clark said. “And Fred has been a rock. He’s done things he never thought he would have to do. But he’s there.”
Fred’s family from Pennsylvania will be traveling south for the walk. Family will be journeying from Florida. The team hopes the Mid-Shore community and local families touched by ALS will join the effort.
“We’ve just got to have more awareness,” Edwards said.
Some of the money raised through walks does go to research, but some of it also goes to the chapter to provide services for anyone with ALS and their families, “as well as the loaner closet … when you need equipment, and things like that,” Edwards said.
“But again, you know, anything that can go to research is wonderful. Because they still have no idea what really causes ALS,” she said.
Edwards will participate in the walk as she’s able. “I feel fine. Walking is difficult; I lose my balance. My left hand — I have very little use because I have a torn rotator cuff also, and I’ve noticed my right hand starting to get a little weak, but I feel fine.”
Edwards’ smaller, new home, built behind the older one that daughter Meredith bought, has an open floor plan and features that accommodate her needs.
“This was a godsend, actually,” Edwards said. Their signed building contract and the ALS diagnosis practically coincided. Bay to Beach Builders, with specifications from the ALS Clinic, widened the doorways and redesigned the bathroom.
“I’m gonna do whatever I can do, to have my life be as normal as possible,” Edwards said. “It bothers me that I can’t help people. And I can’t help myself as much as I would like to. But I can listen still. I can do that.”
The Mid-Shore team’s fundraising goal is $25,000.To register to walk any distance or to donate to this goal, please visit web.alsa.org/goto/Midshore_ALS.
Once you’re on the website above, click Join Our Team or Donate to a Team Member, register for the DC Walk, then click Virtual Walker and complete the form.
For more information, including business sponsorships, contact Meredith at 410-490-9134 or meredwards01@gmail.com. Please send checks payable to ALS Association DC/MD/VA to Pam Edwards, 305 Spider Web Road, Centreville, MD 21617.
