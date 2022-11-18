EASTON — This will be the 29th consecutive year for First Night Talbot to present this Celebration of the Arts, based upon the original First Night held in Boston in 1974. First Night Talbot follows that original aim — an alcohol and drug-free new family tradition to welcome the New Year. The event has been the only First Night celebration in the state of Maryland for a number of years and organizers are excited to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31, live and in-person, in downtown Easton.


