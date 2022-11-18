EASTON — This will be the 29th consecutive year for First Night Talbot to present this Celebration of the Arts, based upon the original First Night held in Boston in 1974. First Night Talbot follows that original aim — an alcohol and drug-free new family tradition to welcome the New Year. The event has been the only First Night celebration in the state of Maryland for a number of years and organizers are excited to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31, live and in-person, in downtown Easton.
There will be family-friendly performances throughout the evening in five indoor venues in downtown Easton: The Avalon main stage, Stoltz Room, Town Hall, the Waterfowl building and Academy Art Museum. Outside the Waterfowl Building, on South Harrison Street, will be the site of two Maryland Crab Drops. The early Crab Drop takes place at 9 p.m. for early birds, and then other revellers will ring in the New Year with a traditional countdown at midnight.
Enjoy music of all varieties between 6 p.m. and midnight: folk, jazz and gospel, choral and the youth from Mike Elzey’s Guitar Studio. Also featured: Mid Shore Dance Academy; Eric Henning, Magician performing for young families as well as the adults; a very unique form of puppetry (surprise announcement coming soon), and breaking news of a local movie to be filmed next year in the area.
Cherished favorites return to the Waterfowl venue: face painting, family activities, photo booth and crafts. Cascading Carlos juggles and teaches kids how to spin plates and become the next world-record breaking performer. Carlos will even juggle with fire outside near the crab drop — if the weather cooperates. Danielle’s Pit Stop food truck will be available nearby for refreshments.
Highlighting the closing of the young families’ portion of the evening, the Maryland Crab Drop includes a Parade of Sea Creatures. Celebrate Midnight in the Mid-Atlantic with fish hats and aquatic puppets, fun for ages 1-100. Everyone’s favorite bagpiper, Randy Welch, will lead the fish-themed parade. There is always plenty of time left for photo ops of happy faces in front of the world-famous Crab. Academy Art Museum, Waterfowl and Town Hall will close at 9 p.m.
Easton Economic Development Corporation continues adult programming from 9:30 to 11:45 p.m. with two very special musical performances on the Avalon stage. The first hour features the Karen Somerville Quintet. The last hour will find the stage filled with an amazing “Scandinavian Celebration.”
The complete list of performances by time and venue will be published by mid-December. Admission into every event venue for the entire evening can be made by purchasing an artful, collectible “Crab Button” for $10/adult, $5/student (through college), and children under 5 are admitted free. Buttons will be available for purchase in advance in early December. Visit FirstNightTalbot.net to learn more as the event draws closer. Follow @FirstNightTalbot on Facebook for the latest updates and button sales information.
First Night Talbot has been supported by the Town of Easton and Easton Utilities Commission for many years and is now partnering with Easton Economic Development Corporation to strengthen and secure the continuation of this unique community, family-friendly event.
