From the left standing: CVFD Fire Chief Eric Meredith, CVFD Captain Mike Davis, Billy McCrea (Shayna’s husband) Shayna McCrea holding their son, Billy Colt McCrea age 3, Sheryl and Steve Germann (Shayna’s parents), CVFD Engineer David Skinner, QA Deputy FC Roger Brown, and QACDES EMT Will Davis. Seated, CVFD First Assistant Chief Wade Schauber, Jr., CVFD Firefighter Matthew Davis, CVFD EMT Kathie King, CVFD FF/EMT Jacob Elborn, CVFD FF Juwan Thomas, QACES Dispatcher Lt. Tracey Johnston, and QACDES Captain Buddy Callahan.
CRUMPTON — A Millington woman is celebrating the “gift of life” three years after first responders brought her back from a life threatening experience. On March 25, members of the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department, Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services and QA Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Roger Brown were presented the “Gift Of Life” recognition award for saving the life of Shayna McCrea, 30, of Millington.
The “Gift of Life” award is initiated by the family and is presented from the Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services whenever the occasion arises.
DES Assistant Chief Zach Yerkie said, “These type awards don’t happen that often. Maybe only four, five times a year.”
The delay in presenting the recognition was due in part to the timing with the pandemic and the length of McCrea’s recovery. The fire department had not heard an update on McCrea’s health until recently. She is now fully recovered.
The 911 emergency call was placed by family members when McCrea was found in a life threatening condition at home. McCrea was a new mother to then 2-month-old Billy, named after his father, who was also present at the ceremony.
Brown was first to respond to the call and immediately began CPR. Members of Crumpton VFD and emergency medical technicians arrived shortly after with Kathie King, Wade Schauber and Crumpton Chief Eric Meredith taking over life saving measures. Shortly after that, a QACDES unit arrived with EMS Captain Buddy Callahan and EMT Will Davis who continued CPR using a Lucas Device (chest compression machine) until McCrea began breathing on her own. The efforts of the entire team, including the dispatcher, Lt. Tracey Johnston, as well as Crumpton EMT Jacob Elborn and firefighter Juwan Thomas all contributed in saving McCrea’s life.
Presentation of the Gift of Life awards were made at the Crumpton fire house.
Following the presentation, McCrea walked up to each member of the emergency response team, personally thanking them for saving her life and giving each a hug. McCrea’s parents, Steve and Sheryl Germann, along with now 3-year-old Billy, were also present.
McCrea said, “To all of you, this response was probably a routine, everyday call for all of you. What you did was our everything to us!”
The Germann and McCrea families presented a donation to Crumpton VFD for their service, stating “We wish we could give more.”
