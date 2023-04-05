Crumpton VFD "Gift of Life" award

From the left standing: CVFD Fire Chief Eric Meredith, CVFD Captain Mike Davis, Billy McCrea (Shayna’s husband) Shayna McCrea holding their son, Billy Colt McCrea age 3, Sheryl and Steve Germann (Shayna’s parents), CVFD Engineer David Skinner, QA Deputy FC Roger Brown, and QACDES EMT Will Davis. Seated, CVFD First Assistant Chief Wade Schauber, Jr., CVFD Firefighter Matthew Davis, CVFD EMT Kathie King, CVFD FF/EMT Jacob Elborn, CVFD FF Juwan Thomas, QACES Dispatcher Lt. Tracey Johnston, and QACDES Captain Buddy Callahan.

 PHOTO By DOUG BISHOP

CRUMPTON — A Millington woman is celebrating the “gift of life” three years after first responders brought her back from a life threatening experience. On March 25, members of the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department, Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services and QA Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Roger Brown were presented the “Gift Of Life” recognition award for saving the life of Shayna McCrea, 30, of Millington.


